NFL doctor won't rule out pausing season after 26 Covid-19 cases reported within past week

A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The National Football League and Players Association announced Wednesday that 11 NFL players and 15 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 for the week ending Oct. 3.

Since Aug. 1, the league has reported that out of 370,000 tests administered through Oct. 3, 84 people have resulted positive – that include 31 players and 53 other personnel.

While appearing on the NFL Network on Wednesday, the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, was asked about the possibility of the league pausing the season since Covid-19 cases have already forced games to be postponed and team facilities to close.

"We've said all along every option is on the table. We've never taken any option off the table, which includes…some type of pause or reset or any other kind of alternative arrangements," Sills said.

So far, the NFL has postponed two games this season due to positive Covid-19 tests.