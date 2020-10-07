World
By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 4:09 p.m. ET, October 7, 2020
33 min ago

NFL doctor won't rule out pausing season after 26 Covid-19 cases reported within past week

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente


A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The National Football League and Players Association announced Wednesday that 11 NFL players and 15 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 for the week ending Oct. 3.

Since Aug. 1, the league has reported that out of 370,000 tests administered through Oct. 3, 84 people have resulted positive – that include 31 players and 53 other personnel.  

While appearing on the NFL Network on Wednesday, the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, was asked about the possibility of the league pausing the season since Covid-19 cases have already forced games to be postponed and team facilities to close.

"We've said all along every option is on the table. We've never taken any option off the table, which includes…some type of pause or reset or any other kind of alternative arrangements," Sills said.

So far, the NFL has postponed two games this season due to positive Covid-19 tests. 

1 hr 31 min ago

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh in Istanbul and Mohammed Tawfeeq in Atlanta 

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tested positive for Covid-19, Grandi said in a post to Twitter from Geneva on Thursday.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to COVID19," Grandi said in the tweet. 

"I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," Grandi added.

Here's his tweet:

30 min ago

There are now more than 211,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the US

 
Empty chairs are on display to represent the 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 at the National Covid-19 Remembrance, on the ellipse behind the White House in Washington, DC on October 4, 2020.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

There have been at least 7,519,846 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 211,343 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 20,505 new cases and 457 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

2 hr 50 min ago

Lebanon records highest daily Covid-19 case increase

From CNN's Ghazi Balkiz

 
A man being tested for COVID-19 by a medical worker, south of Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 4, 2020.  Xinhua/Bilal Jawich/Getty Images

Lebanon reported 1,459 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

The latest number of recorded cases brings the country's total case count to 48,377. 

There were also nine new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 433, the ministry says.

Lebanon has recently witnessed a surge of Covid-19 cases. This comes as the country is suffering from an economic collapse and dealing with the aftermath of the port blast on August 4th, that ripped through the capital killing nearly 200 people, wounding around 6,000 people and displacing about 300,000 people.

 

3 hr 13 min ago

WHO official urges sick people to stay home

From CNN Amanda Watts


World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Director Michael Ryan pictured during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 in March 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's executive director of Health Emergencies Programme, urged sick people and their contacts to stay at home in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“If people who were sick stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, and if their contacts stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, we could break the back of this disease,” Ryan said during a social media Q&A on Wednesday.   
“And we keep avoiding that elephant in the room” he added.

“We do know these huge, long, long-term lockdowns are not in that sense the best solution,” he said, adding that countries sometimes “face no choice.” 

The lockdowns have consequences he said, “but this is not a no-consequence effort, we need to find that balance … between stopping this disease, giving us the time to develop the measures we need to save lives,” Ryan said.

 “Life is never like that -- it's not binary, right and wrong, and left and right and, good and bad,” he said. “We need to take a pill and get real here. It's not either-or, it's both.” 

Nobody wants lockdowns, he said. 

 “I don't want lockdowns. I mean, I'm away from my family,” Ryan said. “If I go home tomorrow, 14 days quarantine one way, 14 days quarantine the other way. To see my kids it’s going to take me 29 days – for one day – 29 days.”  

“Do you think I like this? Do you think we want this? No.” 

 

3 hr 29 min ago

More than 211,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

 
Naeha Quasba reacts as she holds a picture of her father, Ramasha Quasba, who died from coronavirus as she stands near empty chairs on display to represent the 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 at the National COVID-19 Remembrance, on the ellipse behind the White House in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2020.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

There have been at least 7,506,743 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 211,108 people have died since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported at least 5,779 new cases and 222 deaths.

3 hr 11 min ago

Brussels regional government members quarantine after minister gets Covid-19

From CNN's James Frater

 
Brussels region Minister for Finance Sven Gatz pictured during a presentation on Tuesday 07 July 2020.  Thierry Roge/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images

Hours after announcing new Covid-19 related restrictions for the Belgian capital, nearly all members of the Brussels regional government will have to quarantine after an official tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. 

Sven Gatz, the finance minister in the Brussels-Capital regional government, is “showing mild symptoms of the virus and will be quarantined for two weeks,” his spokesperson Eva Vanhengel said in a statement. He “continues to work digitally and remotely” she added.

Gatz’s positive result triggers quarantine measures for all officials and employees who he has been in contact with. This includes six of the eight members of the regional government who attended a weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers with him last week. 

This also includes Minister-President Rudi Vervoort who just held a press conference to announce a range of stricter measures for the capital to help fight a resurgence of the virus.

“As a precaution, the members of the Brussels government will have themselves tested. In anticipation of the result, they have cancelled their official activities and will work digitally and remotely,” said Vanhengel.

3 hr 25 min ago

UK plans to reduce self-isolation period for international travelers

From CNN's Simon Cullen


A traveler exits Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 on August 22, 2020 in London, England. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The UK government is moving ahead with plans to reduce the self-isolation period for international travelers, the country’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says.

At the moment, arrivals from many countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days when they enter the UK.

“Following agreement from medical experts, we are moving ahead with the next step to reduce the travel quarantine period by launching the Global Travel Taskforce to open up international travel & boost our businesses,” Shapps said on Twitter on Wednesday. “The taskforce will implement a testing regime to reduce the self-isolation period, along with a wide range of other measures to enable travel whilst keeping coronavirus rates down.”

Shapps hasn’t yet provided any detail about the length of the new self-isolation period or when it will take effect.

3 hr 58 min ago

Italy records largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in more than five months

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome


People in Rome spend time outside on October 6. Gregorio Borgia/AP

Italy has recorded at least 3,678 new coronavirus cases – the largest daily increase in more than five months.

According to data from Italy’s Health Ministry, there have now been at least 333,940 cases since the outbreak began. 

The last time there was a larger daily increase than today was on April 16, when 3,786 cases were reported. However, authorities are now processing twice as many coronavirus tests.