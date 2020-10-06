World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Nick Thompson, Amy Woodyatt, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:14 PM ET, Tue October 6, 2020
43 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
28 min ago

Pelosi on Trump halting stimulus negotiations: "Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray"

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju and Clare Foran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement reacting to a series of tweets from President Trump announcing he was pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations. 

"Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray," she said.

"Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress," Pelosi said in the statement.

"Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes — in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others — and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check," she continued.

Some background: The decision to pull the plug on the talks is a major blow to Americans still struggling with the fallout from the once-in-a century pandemic and endangers an economic recovery that for months was driven by the initial $2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress in the spring.

With that money largely spent and gone, economists have warned more support is imperative in the months ahead.

While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi were still far apart on a final agreement, according to multiple people involved, they were still very much in negotiations — with the two scheduled to talk by phone Tuesday afternoon and having continued to trade paper and legislative text over the last several days.

32 min ago

First indications of vaccine candidates' safety not expected until at least November, official says

From CNN Lauren Mascarenhas

Moncef Slaoui listens as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15 in Washington.
Moncef Slaoui listens as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The first indications of whether early coronavirus vaccine candidates are safe and effective won’t be ready until November or December, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, said Tuesday.

“We're reasonably pleased with the progress. It's been really fast, and we expect to have three waves of efficacy readouts over the next several months,” Slaoui said at a vaccine symposium hosted by Johns Hopkins University.

“First wave with the RNA vaccines imminently November/December, a second wave with the non-replicating vectors vaccine In January or February,” he said, adding that the third wave with a protein platform is expected in March or April. 

Slaoui said that the expectation is that companies will file for emergency use authorization or full approval of their vaccines following the readouts.

 

36 min ago

Trump says he is ending stimulus talks

From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

Eric Gay/AP
Eric Gay/AP

President Trump has ordered his negotiators to halt negotiations over a new stimulus package. 

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he tweeted.

Trump tweeted shortly after a private conference call with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the administration’s top negotiator.

The decision to pull the plug on the talks is a major blow to Americans still struggling with the fallout from the once-in-a century pandemic and endangers an economic recovery that for months was driven by the initial $2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress in the spring. With that money largely spent and gone, economists have warned more support is imperative in the months ahead. 

While Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were still far apart on a final agreement, according to multiple people involved, they were still very much in negotiations – with the two scheduled to talk by phone on Tuesday afternoon and having continued to trade paper and legislative text over the last several days. 

Watch:

1 hr 9 min ago

Orange County, NY closes all schools in two areas after three-day Covid-19 positivity rate of 27.6%

From CNN's Mirna Alsharif and Laura Ly

All public, private, charter, and religious schools and educational facilities in two areas in Orange County, New York, will be immediately closed for at least two weeks, according to a Monday order from the Orange County Commissioner of Health.

The order states that the village of Kiryas Joel and the town of Palm Tree reported a three-day average Covid-19 positivity rate of 27.6% and that all schools will not be allowed to resume without clearance from the county health department. 

County officials said that the schools will continue to be closed until the the area’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is below 9% and no transportation would be provided to students residing in those locations to schools or services in other communities. 

Schools that provide in-person group special education or pre-school will also be closed for the same amount of time, the order states.

Orange County currently has 12,493 Covid-19 cases, with an overall county positivity rate of 7.4%, according to New York state data

1 hr 16 min ago

Syracuse University says off-campus party to blame for cluster of 13 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Elizabeth Stuart

In this 2019 file photo, students walk through the Syracuse University campus.
In this 2019 file photo, students walk through the Syracuse University campus. Carolyn Thompson/AP

Syracuse University reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, saying the cluster appears to have started after off-campus parties late last week. The new cases can be traced "directly or indirectly to this event," according to a statement.

"Our initial investigation suggests that this emerging cluster is the result of one or more students returning to campus after traveling outside Central New York to visit another college late last week," wrote Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie. "We are working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department to quickly identify and isolate all those potentially impacted and at risk because of this unfortunate series of events."

The overall number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 25, according to Syracuse's online Covid-19 dashboard, meaning this cluster accounts for more than half of positive cases for the whole university.

"The overwhelmingly positive and selfless behavior, exhibited by the vast majority of our students to this point in the semester, makes our current situation all the more disappointing," wrote Haynie.

The university is asking any students who attended last weekend's gathering to shelter in place and not attend classes.

3 hr 20 min ago

Boeing cuts demand for new commercial aircrafts by 11%

From CNN's Alison Kosik

The Boeing Airplanes factory is pictured on September 30 in Everett, Washington.
The Boeing Airplanes factory is pictured on September 30 in Everett, Washington. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing expects that demand for new commercial airplanes will fall over the next decade due to the impact of Covid-19, cutting its 2019 projections by 11%.

The company said in a press release Tuesday that the new projection amounts to 18,350 commercial planes over the next ten years, valued at about $2.9 Trillion.

"Commercial aviation is facing historic challenges this year, significantly affecting near- and medium-term demand for airplanes and services," said Darren Hulst, vice president of Commercial Marketing, in Boeing's annual 20-year forecast. "Yet history has also proven air travel to be resilient time and again.”

The company forecasts 43,110 commercial aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years, down 2% from the 44,040 projected a year ago. 

However, Boeing says air cargo demand is “a relative bright spot in 2020,” expecting it to grow 4% annually.

3 hr 23 min ago

US trade deficit climbs to the highest level in 14 years

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

Shipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on September 18 in Oakland, California.
Shipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on September 18 in Oakland, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's trade deficit widened to more than $67 billion in August, rising to its highest level in 14 years, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday.

The deficit has rapidly expanded from $37 billion in February, before the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the country and sunk the US economy.

Foreign trade was hit hard by lockdown efforts, and exports still haven't recovered to their pre-pandemic levels, experts said.

"The turnaround in the economy's fortunes from the quickest downturn in history has seen consumers and businesses rushing out to buy more imported goods while America's trading partners are buying less of ours and this has led the monthly deficit to explode to near record levels," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, said.

The last time the trade deficit was higher was in August 2006.

The deficit has increased nearly every month since the spring lockdown, with only one month-on-month decrease in June. This trend will weigh on economic growth in the third quarter, said economists at Citi said in a note to clients.

3 hr 38 min ago

UK records a further 14,452 coronavirus cases, a significant jump on day before

From Niamh Kennedy

A mobile coronavirus testing center has been set up at Stratford Park Leisure Centre in Stroud, Gloucestershire, United Kingdom.
A mobile coronavirus testing center has been set up at Stratford Park Leisure Centre in Stroud, Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images

The UK has recorded a further 14,542 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, representing an increase of 1,948 cases compared to the day before.

This rise comes as the UK government continues to deal with the fallout from a technical issue with its recording system which almost caused 16,000 cases to go unreported over the weekend.

According to UK government data, 76 additional fatalities from the virus have been recorded, bringing the official UK death toll to 42,445 deaths. At least 19 deaths were recorded the day before.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised interview Monday that the higher case numbers “really correspond to pretty much were we thought we were,” adding that “the slightly lower numbers” the UK had previously recorded “didn't really reflect where we thought the disease was likely to go.”

3 hr 44 min ago

More than 210,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

An event staff member walks past the empty chairs on display to represent the 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 at the National COVID-19 Remembrance, on the ellipse behind the White House in Washington, DC on October 4.
An event staff member walks past the empty chairs on display to represent the 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 at the National COVID-19 Remembrance, on the ellipse behind the White House in Washington, DC on October 4. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

There are at least 7,464,372 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 210,313 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has recorded 6,970 new cases and 132 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 