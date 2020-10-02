Melania Trump tweets "we are feeling good" after Covid-19 diagnosis

Hope Hicks, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. AP Images, Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus, is likely to have been infectious for around three days, one doctor said Thursday.

Hicks was likely contagious with the virus as early as Monday, but without symptoms until Wednesday. And she was in close contact with several White House staff in close quarters, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and cardiologist at George Washington Medical Center.

Hicks rode on Marine One -- in this case a small helicopter -- with the President and other staffers, too. “Everyone on that aircraft has been exposed to the virus, we know that with clarity," Reiner said.

Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Trump’s own coronavirus task force are very clear when it comes to exposure to the virus. Anyone exposed should quarantine for 14 days.

“The entire staff who traveled with the President this week should be quarantined for 14 days, the President of the United States should be quarantining for 14 days,” Reiner said.

Trump, who traveled with Hicks this week to rallies and events, and first lady Melania Trump have both been tested for the virus, the President said in an interview on Fox News. Both will undergo a "quarantine process" until they get test results, the President said in a social media post Thursday night.

“Testing negative today, which I hope he is negative today, doesn't mean he'll be negative tomorrow or the day after. The incubation period for this virus is anywhere between five and 14 days,” Reiner said.

That means no rallies. “The President's trips should be canceled,” Reiner said.

The incubation period for the virus is anywhere between five and 14 days, according to the CDC. Trump may not know if he has the virus for another two or three days.