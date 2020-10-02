Melania Trump tweets "we are feeling good" after Covid-19 diagnosis

First lady Melania Trump has tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results.
“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.
The President had said earlier in the night that he planned to quarantine.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted Thursday night.
Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One, along with several other of the President's closest aides -- Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna -- none of whom wore masks, on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.
Australia has established a limited travel bubble with New Zealand, according to Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.
Speaking in a news conference on Friday, McCormack said "the establishment of a travel zone between Australia and New Zealand has been finalized."
McCormack announced the first phase of the arrangement, where "quarantine-free travel will be possible" from New Zealand to New South Wales and to the Northern Territory. The travel bubble is currently only one way from New Zealand to NSW and the Northern Territory.
The new travel bubble will go into effect October 16, McCormack said.
"The Department of Health has undertaken a public health risk assessment of Covid-19 in New Zealand, which indicated that New Zealand posed a low risk of Covid-19 transmission to Australia," McCormack added.
The Deputy Prime Minister said this new travel bubble will free up space for nearly 325 passengers a week to enter quarantine in Sydney so that more Australians abroad can return home.
US President Donald Trump’s aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus, may have been contagious Tuesday night when she traveled with Trump and other staffers to the presidential debates in Ohio, according to CNN analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner.
“You're probably most contagious the day you develop symptoms, but you are contagious likely for up to 48 hours before that, which would certainly include the debate night,” Reiner told CNN’s Don Lemon.
CNN confirmed Hicks developed symptoms Wednesday night.
“Look, the Trump team refused to wear masks in the hall. You can see how outrageous that was. It was outrageous before we knew that a member of that team was already positive,” Reiner said.
“The entire team with the President should be quarantined for 14 days. That's CDC guidelines. It's not debatable,” Reiner added.
Trump confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump are waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test and have started a "quarantine process."
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top aides, has tested positive for coronavirus, three sources told CNN on Thursday.
She traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.
CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
"The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously," White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN in a statement when asked about the level of contact between Hicks and Trump.
The White House made no mention of Hicks by name, nor did it confirm she had tested positive.
"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling," Deere added.
Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result today, one official said.
This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.
