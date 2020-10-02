World
Trump tests positive for Covid-19 as pandemic hits White House

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Steve George and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 3:47 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
3 min ago

Joe Biden "needs to be immediately tested," says CNN's chief medical correspondent

Former US vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to be tested for Covid-19 after having been on the same stage as President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, said CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

"He does need to be immediately tested. He has come in proximity to someone that has Covid," Gupta said.

Trump has not revealed any symptoms yet, and a White House statement said he and first lady Melania Trump are "both well."

But "as you well know, going back to (top aide) Hope Hicks, you can be contagious or more contagious before you develop some of the symptoms -- the pre-symptomatic period," Gupta warned.

Biden and Trump both attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, though they stayed on different sides of the stage at their own podiums. Biden may have been standing far enough from Trump to avoid infection -- but "if you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke," Gupta said. It's not clear if the two men interacted backstage or behind cameras.

Watch:

23 min ago

It could be week or longer before Trump develops symptoms from coronavirus, ER doctor says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

It could be at least a week before President Donald Trump develops symptoms from the coronavirus, former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen told CNN’s Don Lemon. 

“It is going to take time for us to see what's going to happen with the President and first lady,” Wen, an emergency room physician, said.

“It's going to take maybe a week or so before they may develop symptoms,” she added. “If people were to develop symptoms, between the time they develop symptoms and between the time that they get very ill, we're talking about another week or two weeks after that."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus after the President’s top aide Hope Hicks was also diagnosed with the virus. Hicks is experiencing symptoms, according to CNN reporting.

Hear more:

25 min ago

European stocks fall after Trump says he tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Robert North

European stocks opened lower on Friday after US President Donald Trump said that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The main markets all fell, with the UK FTSE 100, German Dax and French Cac 40 all trading around 1% down in the opening minutes of trade.

The falls come after a big drop in US futures; Dow Futures dropped nearly 400 points as news of the positive tests emerged. 

26 min ago

After the Trumps test positive for Covid-19, here's what CDC guidelines say should happen next

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

After the US President and first lady's positive Covid test, there are many questions going forward -- including who else may have been exposed to the virus and what the presidential couple will need to do now. 

Here's what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says should happen when someone tests positive for the virus or is exposed to an infected individual.

If you test positive for Covid-19

  • People who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to go into isolation, according to guidance from the CDC updated in August. 
  • Those in isolation should stay home, unless they need to get medical care, and monitor their symptoms, according to the agency. 
  • According to a statement from Trump's physician, both the President and the first lady plan to remain in the White House as they recover while a medical team keeps a "vigilant watch" on them. 
  • According to the CDC, infected individuals should separate themselves from others and stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible, and use a separate bathroom.

When can you leave isolation?

  • The CDC recommends people who tested positive should stay isolated for at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and after they've been at least 24 hours fever-less without the help of medications.
  • Symptoms should also be improving before people leave isolation, the CDC said.
  • For those who tested positive but showed no symptoms, the agency said they can be around others after 10 days since their last positive Covid-19 test. 
  • People who are severely immunocompromised, according to the CDC, may require testing before interacting with others.

Who may have been exposed?

According to the CDC, an infected person can spread the virus starting 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.

The CDC says close contacts can include: 

  • Anyone who was within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes.
  • Anyone who cared for someone who was infected or had direct physical contact, like hugging or kissing.
  • Anyone who shared eating or drinking utensils.
  • Anyone who may have gotten respiratory droplets from an infected individual through something like a sneeze or a cough.

Read the full story:

The President and first lady tested positive for Covid-19. Here's what CDC guidelines say should happen next
29 min ago

Hawaii expects up to 8,000 visitors a day once new testing program begins

From CNN’s Andy Rose

A cyclist rides along an empty Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 26.
A cyclist rides along an empty Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 26. Ronen Zilberman/AFP/Getty Images

Hawaii is making final preparations for a new program welcoming visitors who test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their travel.

Hawaii's Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Thursday that it’s a first step to getting the US state’s hospitality businesses back on track, but they still anticipate a relatively small number of visitors at first.

“We expect somewhere between 5,000 and 8,000 a day, at best,” Green said in a news conference.

The pandemic has paralyzed Hawaii's tourism industry and currently all out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Starting on October 15, visitors can bypass that quarantine with a negative test before departure.

The program involves several steps that include travelers registering their results at a state website and getting a QR code to be shown to airport workers upon arrival.

“I know it will not be perfect,” said Green. “Nothing is perfect. We're in a global pandemic.”

Green said they expect Hawaii’s hotel occupancy to remain at less than half of average seasonal levels until at least next February.

36 min ago

What does Trump's diagnosis mean for national security?

Experts cautioned against panic on Thursday night, saying President Donald Trump is likely to recover from the coronavirus -- but others also pointed out that his diagnosis could potentially pose a serious risk to US national security.

Trump and the VP: "We have seen this to be a deadly virus. One of the President's closest friends has died from this virus ... And again, we have seen 200,000-plus Americans die from this virus. So if the President of the United States has it, we should be worried, said Miles Taylor, former chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

"The biggest national security concern is that, in the worst-case scenario, we could be put in a position where the President might be sidelined by this sickness. God forbid it does anything to him or the first lady. But if it did, then you face a constitutional dilemma," Taylor said.

Vice President Mike Pence is likely now preparing for the possibility he will need to take over if Trump is sidelined, Taylor added. "That has enormous ramifications throughout our federal government. And I think that's the biggest concern."

Election danger: There's also a "secondary concern" that this could weaken the US to foreign meddling or attacks, Taylor said.

"Our adversaries who have been actively trying to sow discord in our democracy could take advantage of this. For electoral purposes, to spread disinformation and concern and worry, and also to undermine the confidence of the American people in this election cycle because we are so close to the vote.

Watch:

44 min ago

White House officials knew Hicks tested positive -- but Trump still traveled for a fundraiser

As the nation reacts to the news of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s coronavirus diagnoses, some are also raising questions about the administration’s handling of the situation after top Trump aide Hope Hicks confirmed that she had tested positive.

A small group of White House officials knew by Thursday morning that Hicks had contracted Covid-19, according to CNN Correspondent Kaitlan Collins -- but Trump still took a trip to New Jersey for a fundraiser, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany still held a news briefing at the White House on Thursday.

McEnany didn't wear a mask at the briefing, and made no mention of Hicks' diagnosis to reporters in the room, Collins said.

"So the question is going to be for the White House, why did the President still go to New Jersey, knowing that he could potentially put these people at risk, these donors and fund raisers? And of course, why did the press secretary still hold a briefing despite knowing she had come into contact with somebody who had just tested positive for coronavirus?" Collins said.

"She didn't even tell us. Didn't even tell reporters who were on the plane. And there are going to be serious questions about the White House keeping that information not just from the reporters in the room but also from the American people about the state of the health of the President and the people that he potentially came into contact with."

Hear more:

47 min ago

How political leaders are reacting to the news Trump tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Paul Murphy and Joe Sutton

Leaders are now starting to react early this morning to the news that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

World leaders and US Senators, Representatives and state governors from both sides of the aisle have tweeted their best wishes to the Trumps.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his best wishes to the President and first lady.

52 min ago

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson: "We must pray" for Trump and Melania's recovery

Civil rights activist and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. extended his well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump late Thursday night, after news broke of their Covid-19 diagnosis.

"We sincerely pray the President & the First Lady do not have the worst of this disease. We must all pray for the full recovery of the President & his wife. For whatever religious or political persuasion you may be, we must all pray as millions of people are affected by this disease," Jackson tweeted.

Some background: Jackson, who endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year, is a a longtime civil rights leader and clergyman.

He launched campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1983 and 1987, and won Michigan during his presidential bid in 1988 when it was still a caucus.

More recently, he has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, and attended the memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis.