27 US states are reporting an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Here's a look at where infections are rising. 

The positivity percentage rate in 20 Covid-19 hotspots in New York has increased, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday at a daily presser.

The positivity rate has increased from 5.5% to 6.5%, the governor said.

“There are increases primarily in Brooklyn,” Cuomo said.

The governor called on local government to move from compliance to enforcement and to start fining people if they do not wear a mask.

“An infection today can become a cluster tomorrow," the governor said.

The governor reiterated that he spoke with people in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in the hotspot area and told them enforcement would be stepped up.

Cuomo also announced that Covid Alert, an app to help with Covid-19 contact tracing, will launch in New York Thursday.

The app will allow users to know if they were in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, the governor said.

Using cellphone data and Bluetooth technology, the app will tell users if they have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. It will also tell users if they were near someone for longer than 10 minutes, Cuomo said.

The governor said he will make the app available to any other state that wants to use it.

The state of Pennsylvania also launched a Covid-19 tracking app in September.