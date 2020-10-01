27 US states are reporting an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Here's a look at where infections are rising.
As the United States continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of states are showing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week.
According to Johns Hopkins University data:
27 states are showing upward trends
14 states are showing steady trends
9 states are showing downward trends
The US is currently averaging 42,785 new Covid-19 cases a day, which isdown 1% from last week. The country continues to lead the world in total cases, with more than 7 million coronavirus cases.
What we know about the surge of Covid-19 cases in parts of New York
The positivity percentage rate in 20 Covid-19 hotspots in New York has increased, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday at a daily presser.
The positivity rate has increased from 5.5% to 6.5%, the governor said.
“There are increases primarily in Brooklyn,” Cuomo said.
The governor called on local government to move from compliance to enforcement and to start fining people if they do not wear a mask.
“An infection today can become a cluster tomorrow," the governor said.
The governor reiterated that he spoke with people in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in the hotspot area and told them enforcement would be stepped up.
Cuomo also announced that Covid Alert, an app to help with Covid-19 contact tracing, will launch in New York Thursday.
The app will allow users to know if they were in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, the governor said.
Using cellphone data and Bluetooth technology, the app will tell users if they have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. It will also tell users if they were near someone for longer than 10 minutes, Cuomo said.
The governor said he will make the app available to any other state that wants to use it.
The state of Pennsylvania also launched a Covid-19 tracking app in September.
White House on Trump's Wisconsin rallies: "People can choose whether or not to come"
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was questioned Thursday on the President’s decision to hold rallies in Wisconsin Saturday against recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force regarding social distancing.
“The President believes that people have a First Amendment right to political speech. He is having a rally. People can choose whether or not to come,” McEnany said, adding that there would be “measures to protect rallygoers.”
The Trump campaign told CNN Thursday that “everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer.”
The events come as Wisconsin “has continued to see a rapid worsening of the epidemic in the last week,” a September 27 task force report obtained by CNN said. The state has the third highest case rate in the country and has a test positivity rate between 8% and 10%, the seventh highest in the country.
The task force recommended increased social distancing “to the maximal degree possible.”
“During the intense period of viral surge, large numbers of acutely infected individuals caused exponential growth in infections. Although young adults are the most affected group currently, spread to other age groups is inevitable. To the maximal degree possible, increase social distancing mitigation measures until cases decline, including through supporting local authorities to pass and enforce mitigation measures,” the report said.
The state also reported a grim new milestone Thursday — 27 people died of Covid-19 Wednesday, according to the state's Covid-19 website. That is the highest death count on record for the state.
McEnany attacked what she described as “two standards of health in this country: one for Trump supporters and one for everyone else,” railing against social justice protesters.
Delta may have to furlough about 1,900 pilots if Congress doesn't reach a stimulus deal, CEO says
American and United Airlines are cutting 32,000 jobs after Congress failed to reach a new deal on federal aid plans. Delta has been able to a delay job cuts for now, but CEO Ed Bastian says they may have to furlough 1,900 pilots in the future if Congress doesn’t reach a stimulus deal.
“If we don't get the support from Congress, we will be required as an industry to furlough tens of thousands of workers,” he told CNN Thursday. “Also very importantly, we're flying to a lot of small cities because of the CARES Act, that we're being provided, that otherwise would lose service.”
Apart from severely impacting jobs in the aviation industry, the pandemic has also impacted the sense of safety among flyers. Delta has already mandated masks on flights and Bastian says the company is also working on offering its flyers rapid tests.
There is a possibility where Delta may require a flyer to first take a rapid Covid-19 test before boarding, he adds, saying it would largely ensure safety and help passengers avoid quarantines upon arriving at their destination.
“The thing that's holding traffic back internationally and you know, in New York, are the quarantine measures. No one is going to be flying to Europe in the spring if they are uncertain whether they can do anything or how long they have to stay or if they are able to enjoy their trip or conduct business. The testing is critical to avoid those quarantines," he said.
Speaker Pelosi "hopeful" for a compromise despite being far apart in stimulus talks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Thursday that the House is likely to move forward with a vote on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal from House Democrats.
“I’m hoping that we will be voting on it today,” she said during her weekly news conference. The legislation goes beyond the price Republicans are comfortable with, and it is unlikely to pass the GOP-held Senate.
Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are still far apart in talks for a new round of aid, although she said she remains hopeful that a compromise can be found.
“We’re hopeful that we can reach agreement because the needs of the American people are so great,” Pelosi said. “But there has to be a recognition that it takes money to do that, and it takes the right language to make sure it is done right.”
“State and local, we’re still far apart on that," she said, adding, “we are coming closer on money for our health provisions in the bill, it’s just a question of the language.”
Pelosi also said Democrats “have concerns about a sufficient amount of money to address the unemployment needs of the American people.”
During the news conference, Pelosi also emphasized the need for politics to remain separate from the effort to produce a vaccine.
“What we have to do is have confidence, trust in the vaccine,” Pelosi said. “Let science determine this, and not politics. And then people will have confidence in the product.”
She said she would take a Covid-19 vaccine, even though she doesn’t like needles and takes her flu shot “under great duress” each year.
World's poorest countries receive $150 million to prepare for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has approved $150 million of funding to help 92 low-and middle-income countries “jumpstart” their “readiness to deliver Covid-19 vaccines, in the form of planning, technical assistance and cold chain equipment.”
“The decisions taken today serve the twin goals of moving forward rapidly with our need to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in a statement on Thursday.
Okonjo-Iweala added that the decision will support, “lower-income countries’ ability to maintain routine immunization programmes and protect against the threat of other infectious diseases.”
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced earlier this week it had so far secured 200 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccines for the world’s poorest countries.
The vaccines will have a ceiling price of US$1.60 to US$2 per dose for the 92 of the world’s low income countries.
Through the COVAX facility coordinated by Gavi, 75 countries have formally committed to providing funding to provide at least part of the cost for procuring the vaccine for poorer nations.
Not a "good look:" White House fight over masks signaled Covid-19 plans running awry
The first masks arrived on the White House grounds in February by special order of the National Security Council, mobilizing early on to address the emerging threat of the coming coronavirus. Job one in their emergency response was to take personal precautions, preparing for the critical work at hand, multiple officials tell CNN.
But word that some NSC staffers were being told to wear masks quickly made its way back to the West Wing and it wasn't long before a sharp dictum came down.
"If you have the whole West Wing running around wearing masks, it wasn't a good look," one administration official recalled of the directive that came down from senior staff and lawyers.
The West Wing wanted to "portray confidence and make the public believe there was absolutely nothing to worry about," the official said, revealing the image-conscious reason for the opposition to masks for the first time.
The directive opened a schism in the White House complex that would ultimately hinder its ability to contain the spread of the new virus they were now calling Covid-19. Interviews with more than a dozen current and former administration officials show how that fissure appeared and spread even as confirmed cases in the US began to grow.
The officials all requested anonymity either because they were not authorized to discuss the matter or because they were sharing private conversations with people currently in the administration. But they tell a consistent story of how the White House attempts to deal with the virus were dogged by the president's fixation on one thing: optics.
The ensuing disaster has now claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans, in what may be the most politicized health crisis of the modern presidency. The radical polarization that now grips the country traces back to the very first workplace where it really sank in, at the West Wing of the White House.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews, addressing questions about this story, said that the President "took the virus seriously from the beginning, as evidenced by his administration taking early steps in January to protect the American people." It was Democrats and the media, she says, who were obsessing at the time -- "over the partisan and futile impeachment trial."
But several key officials tell a consistent and different story, about image management and the trouble it caused in pandemic response from the very beginning.
"We lost so much time," a former administration official said, looking back. "The whole thing was mind-blowing. This could have been so different."
European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine candidate, it said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the EMA, “a rolling review is one of the regulatory tools that the Agency uses to speed up the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency,” and it basically means that instead of evaluating all the data on the vaccine after it is completed, the agency will evaluate the data as it becomes available, in order to speed up its potential approval, if all the safety and effectiveness criteria are met.
“The decision to start the rolling review of the vaccine is based on preliminary results from non-clinical and early clinical studies suggesting that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and T cells (cells of the immune system, the body’s natural defences) that target the virus,” the EMA said in its statement. “The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorisation application.”
“EMA will complete its assessment according to its usual standards for quality, safety and effectiveness,” the EMA also said in its statement.
The EMA had used the rolling review process in the assessment of the Covid-19 medicine remdesivir, but it’s the first time it is applying it to a vaccine.
Trials for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine have been resumed in Britain, Brazil and South Africa after a participant developed a serious illness, but remain on hold in the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn confirmed on Wednesday, without revealing why.
“I can’t speak to confidential commercial information and this summit knows that all too well,” he said.
"We are nearing a crisis," Wisconsin doctor says as state marks record high of Covid-19 related deaths
Wisconsin leaders and health experts are sounding the alarm as the state reported its highest death count on record Thursday — 27 people died of Covid-19 Wednesday, according to the state's Covid-19 website. For context, the state reported its second highest death count on May 27 at 22.
“We are nearing a crisis in my community,” said Dr. Paul Casey, medical director of the emergency department at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “This spike we're seeing in Brown County, Wisconsin, should be a wake-up call to anyone who lives here that our community is facing a crisis.”
Currently, one of Green Bay’s four hospitals has more patients than the entire city had at its peak in April, Dr. Casey told CNN on Thursday. He said he hopes the national attention on the coronavirus cases in the community “will get people to wake up.”
This comes as President Trump is set to hold two rallies this weekend in the cities of Green Bay and Lacrosse in Wisconsin. Four hospitals in Green Bay are near capacity.
“Those of us in the medical community are very worried about that,” Dr. Casey said. “We're very concerned about any large gathering, not only weddings, funerals, but much less a very large rally with a bunch of people together without masks.”