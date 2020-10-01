"We are nearing a crisis," Wisconsin doctor says as state marks record high of Covid-19 related deaths 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a briefing on October 1. NYC Media

The percent of people who tested positive for Covid-19 city wide is at 1.59%, under the 5% threshold, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said. The seven day rolling average is 1.52%.

The mayor said its “imperative” for those in impacted cluster zip codes to get tested adding “overwhelmingly the rest of the city is doing very very well.”

The mayor said 10 zip codes are now testing above 3% — with some having a positivity rate that runs as high as over 6%.

The city is also watching a cluster in Williamsburg Brooklyn which has not yet reached the 3% threshold. Six other zip-codes are being monitored beyond Williamsburg.

Nearly 1,000 city personnel are doing outreach and over 1,100 tests were done on Wednesday, he said. After hundreds of business visits, 130 warnings and 16 violations were issued, the mayor said, not specifying where. There were 160 school visits, he added.

The mayor said the city will continue to watch to determine whether a fuller shut down is required in hot spot communities, adding that as of now there is no indication of an upsurge with regards to schools associated with those communities.

The city's latest figures: The daily number of people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 in New York City is at 75, under the 200 threshold. The confirmed positivity rate for Covid-19 for those patients is 22%

With regard to new reported cases on a seven-day average, with a threshold of 550 cases, NYC reports at least 394.

School reopenings: The mayor, alongside the city schools chancellor, also championed what he called the success of city officials, union members, staff and families as he says half a million kids this week go through the front doors of schools.

The mayor encouraged parents to fill out waivers to allow their children to be tested monthly within schools, adding testing is to begin next week.

“Those consent forms have been sent home, we are going to start testing next week,” he said.

He said it was free, quick and easy, simple and non-invasive. “Please parents lets fill out those forms and get them back right away,” de Blasio said.

“This is a monumental milestone for our city,” Chancellor Richard Carranza said Thursday.

“We are the only major school district in the entire country to safely open our schools for in- person learning," he added.

“This was an is a colossal undertaking and wouldn’t be possible without every single staff member every family and all new Yorkers," Carranza said.