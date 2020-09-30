MLB will allow limited number of fans to attend World Series

A limited number of fans will be able to attend the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and the World Series in Texas next month, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday in a statement.
Both best-of-seven game series will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
MLB will make about 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m ET.
MLB said it has received approvals to host fans and will implement health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local regulations such as:
- Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods.
- Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.
- No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.
- Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.
Game 1 of the NLCS is Oct. 12 and will be the first time fans will attend any game during the 2020 season.
The 116th World Series begins on Oct. 20. The Fall Classic will be the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.