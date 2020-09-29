Staffers have tested positive for coronavirus in 150 New York City school buildings, including 106 where employees came into contact with their colleagues, according to the Department of Education.
The school buildings include early education centers, which are independent, community-based organizations that partner with the New York City Department of Education to provide free full-day high quality pre-K, a city official previously told CNN.
The employees who tested positive are inclusive of all school staff, said DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot.
“While we continue to navigate the realities of a pandemic, there will be positive cases-- we are putting people’s health above everything else by quickly identifying and isolating positive cases to prevent further transmission," Barbot said. "Beginning in October, all schools will have mandatory monthly random testing to continue to keep transmission low and our communities safe.”