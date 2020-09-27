Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University has criticized US President Donald Trump’s event in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday, saying, “If I were to custom design a super spreader event, this is what it would look like."

Trump administration's top health officials, as well as other attendees, were seen not wearing masks or social distancing at Trump's Supreme Court nomination announcement.

Speaking to CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Wen, who was previously Baltimore's health commissioner, said she was “very concerned” about the video she saw showing “a lot of people coming from many parts of the country, gathered together, no social distancing, not wearing masks.”

“Because it's not just what they do during the event,” Wen said, but what happens when they return home and potentially spread the virus.

Alex Azar, secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, attended the event and was seen un-masked and fist-bumping people.

“He represents all the agencies that fall under HHS -- the CDC, the FDA, the NIH -- all these top scientists and public health officials,” Wen said. “What's going through their minds as they're watching their leader flaunt the very advice that they're giving?”

Wen continued: “Also, the Secretary is a member of the President's Cabinet, and he has a responsibility to represent that public health guidance to the President. So, it also is sending the wrong message to the President, when this cabinet secretary in charge of health and public health is not following these very guidelines.”

“He should be modeling the type of behavior that we expect everyone to have at this point,” she added.