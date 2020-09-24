Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated on Wednesday that "political motivations” won’t interfere with the authorization or approval of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
It’s impossible to bypass the rigorous process used to assure a vaccine is safe and effective, Fauci told an audience at an event sponsored by the Smithsonian Associates.
“Every single vaccine trial has what's called an independent data and safety monitoring board, who's not beholden to the President, it’s not beholden to the FDA, it’s is not beholden to the company or even to me, a person who is involved in the vaccine trial,” Fauci said.
"The fact is, we're going to see the data,” Fauci said. “It's going to be transparent.”
Fauci has sought to reassure Americans before that politics won’t play a role in the vaccine development process, despite President Donald Trump repeatedly touting that he expected a Covid-19 vaccine before the Nov. 3 Election Day.