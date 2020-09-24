World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Breonna Taylor protests

live news

Live

2020 election and SCOTUS battle

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Tara John and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 11:26 a.m. ET, September 24, 2020
33 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

FDA chief still won't comment on Trump's threat to override vaccine rules

From CNN's John Bonifield

President Donald Trump and Dr. Stephen Hahn hold a briefing at the White House on August 23.
President Donald Trump and Dr. Stephen Hahn hold a briefing at the White House on August 23. Alex Brandon/AP

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on Thursday declined to comment on statements from President Trump that the White House could override the agency if it released tougher standards for the authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

"We decline to comment," an agency spokesperson said, after an inquiry from CNN requesting a response from Hahn.

Some background: The FDA is considering new guidelines for the authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The rules would allow additional time to evaluate the safety of the vaccine.

Calculations show the rules would push an emergency authorization of a vaccine beyond Election Day.

The President said Wednesday, "We may or may not approve" the guidelines, casting them "as a political move more than anything else."

In explaining his reasoning, the President said, "I have tremendous trust in these massive companies. ... When they come back and they say that we have something that works and absolutely works, and they're coming back with great numbers and statistics and tests and everything else that they have to come back with, I don't see any reason why it should be delayed further. Because if they delay it a week or two weeks or three weeks, that's a lot of lives you're talking about."

The FDA on Wednesday told CNN it was "respectfully" declining to comment when asked about President Trump's statement.

16 min ago

As a second coronavirus wave hits Europe, some schools blame outbreaks on partying

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is pictured in Switzerland on September 23.
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is pictured in Switzerland on September 23. Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone/AP

As Europe endures its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of students in several universities across Europe are self-isolating following mass outbreaks of Covid-19 that local officials blame on partying.

Here's a look at some of the schools:

  • All 2,500 students at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland’s most prestigious hospitality school, are quarantining following a “major outbreak” in infection, according to the Vaud Canton regional authority on Wednesday." The initial investigation shows that the organization of one or more parties would be at the origin of these numerous outbreaks of infection," the school said.
  • Meanwhile, in Scotland, several universities have reported recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in halls of residency, which is being linked to illegal gatherings during start of term celebrations known as “Freshers’ Week”. On Wednesday, 600 students at the University of Glasgow were told to self-isolate after 124 new cases were confirmed since the beginning of term.
  • And the principal of the University of St. Andrews, one of the UK’s most elite schools, asked students to go into voluntary lockdown last Friday following an uptick in cases “all linked” to one party during Freshers’ Week that “broke the law”, he said.
  • More than 500 students at Scotland’s Abertey and Aberdeen Universities have also been forced to quarantine, with local health boards investigating the outbreaks.

 

1 hr 13 min ago

How Google Maps can show you how bad Covid-19 is near you

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

Google Maps will soon show the number of Covid-19 cases in an area.
Google Maps will soon show the number of Covid-19 cases in an area. Google

Google Maps will soon show how prevalent coronavirus is in geographic areas with a new color-coded update.

Beginning this week, the Maps app will display seven-day averages of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. The chosen areas will show if cases are increasing or decreasing and be shaded with one of six colors to signify how many new cases were reported

Google is pulling data from three sources: Johns Hopkins University, the New York Times, and Wikipedia. They receive their data from the World Health Organization and other public or government health organizations. Information is available for all 220 countries that Google Maps works in. 

Read the full article here.

2 hr 10 min ago

Schools in this Virginia county will allow some students to return for in-person learning in October

From CNN's Lindy Royce

Nearly 7,000 students in Virginia's Fairfax County Public School District will be allowed to return for in-person learning in October, after the school board approved the superintendent's plan for a "Cohort Model." The rest of the district's students will continue with virtual learning.

According to the cohort plan, select students can return to school buildings, in groups that stay together "throughout the school day, to minimize exposure for students, teachers and staff." 

The students include preschool classes and preschool autism classes, as well as English Learner Newcomers and other special needs students. According to the plan, it consists of 6,707 students and 653 teachers, about 3.5% of the districts population.

Fairfax County is the 11th largest school district in the country with more than 187,000 students. The decision to move school to an all-online model was made in July.

You can read the full plan here.

1 hr 58 min ago

“Politics will play no role whatsoever in the approval of a vaccine,” Trump's HHS secretary says

From CNN Health's Andrea Diaz

Alex Azar attends a press conference at the White House on August 23.
Alex Azar attends a press conference at the White House on August 23. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

During an interview on NBC’s Today show Thursday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he believes politics will not play a role in the approval of a vaccine for Covid-19.

"I want to reassure you, and the American people, politics will play no role whatsoever in the approval of a vaccine. There are many independent checks and the system that we have built in first," Azar said.

"There's an independent data and safety monitoring board that will determine, even if we see data out of these trials, according to pre specified statistical plans. Then the drug companies will decide if the data meets their standards, because they have their own ethical obligations. Then the FDA has published public transparent guidance and the tough standards they'll require for approval," he continued.

Additionally, when asked if there were any concerns about a second wave of the virus, Azar pointed out that it's an ongoing situation.

"You know, I don't think it's useful to talk about the second wave. Listen, we're in an enduring pandemic. And what's really important is that we not let down our guard as individuals, practice the three Ws: Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your face coverings when you can't social distance, and stay out of settings where you can't do those things," Azar said.

2 hr 5 min ago

Swedish Prime Minister calls rising number of coronavirus cases "worrying"

From Sharon Braithwaite in London

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven holds a press conference in Stockholm on May 29.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven holds a press conference in Stockholm on May 29. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country is "worrying." He made the comments during a briefing Thursday and his press secretary Gösta Brunnander confirmed them to CNN via email. 

Sweden is seeing "signs that the number of infections is increasing in certain areas in our country," Lofven said. "That's worrying. It requires that we tighten our behavior," he said, calling on his fellow citizens to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and good hygiene.

Lofven also said the government would not hesitate to introduce new measures if needed to limit the spread of the virus.

Unlike most countries, Sweden did not go into a lockdown when the pandemic spread across Europe in early spring. Instead, there was an emphasis on personal responsibility, with most bars, schools, restaurants and salons remaining open.

2 hr 39 min ago

Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week 

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow. That was visible again in the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday.

Another 870,000 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis. That was up very slightly from the previous week.

Here are some key things from the latest report:

  • Six months into this crisis, weekly claims are about four times higher than they were before businesses went into lockdown in March.
  • Continued jobless claims — counting workers who have filed for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks — stood at 12.6 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, down a bit from the prior week.
  • But Americans also filed for benefits under the government's other programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which Congress created in the wake of the crisis to help those not eligible for regular jobless benefits, including the self-employed. 
  • Another 630,080 Americans filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits last week.
2 hr 24 min ago

United Airlines to offer Covid-19 testing for passengers

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace

A United Airlines passenger checks in for a flight on September 2 at San Francisco International Airport in California.
A United Airlines passenger checks in for a flight on September 2 at San Francisco International Airport in California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines will become the first US airline to offer coronavirus testing to its passengers. 

It will offer the testing for Hawaii-bound passengers beginning October 15 out of San Francisco. The testing will help passengers avoid an otherwise mandatory 14-day quarantine.

United said it will use a rapid, 15-minute test from Abbott, and will also offer customers a mail-in option that can be completed in the days before departure. 

The normally tourism-driven island state is currently seeing 70% fewer flights, 91% less TSA checkpoint traffic, and 94% less travel into the state compared to usual, according to numbers from Airlines for America.

The International Air Transport Association on Tuesday called for coronavirus testing at the airport as a requirement for all passengers and airplane crew members before international flights. The group, which represents about 290 airlines worldwide, called on governments to set up and fund the testing regimen. 

2 hr 14 min ago

A second surge of cases hasn't been matched by mortality in Europe. Experts warn that will change

From CNN's Emma Reynolds in London

A health worker in Irun, Spain, tests someone for Covid-19 on September 3.
A health worker in Irun, Spain, tests someone for Covid-19 on September 3. Gari Garaialde/Getty Images

At first glance, the outlook doesn't seem too grim. While reported coronavirus cases are reaching record highs as Europe endures a "second wave," deaths are still well below their peak in April.

But experts warn the signs point to more tragedy ahead this winter.
Europe's hospitals are now better equipped for treating Covid-19. Measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing have become the norm and the latest spread of infection has been primarily among younger people, who are less likely to die if they contract the virus.
Yet colder weather is beginning to set in and the flu season is approaching. The infection is spreading to older populations, and there are signs that people are growing tired of adhering to the restrictions.

"Obviously we don't really have any ways of preventing Covid from going around, other than the lockdowns or social distancing measures and so on; we don't yet have a vaccine," Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the UK's University of Southampton, told CNN.

While he does not expect deaths to reach the levels seen in the first wave, Head added: "We'll see a lot of spread of cases, we will see a lot of hospitalizations, and a lot of burden on our health service.

There will also be a big death toll."

Read the full story here:

Will Europe's second wave mean a second huge death toll?
RELATED

Will Europe's second wave mean a second huge death toll?