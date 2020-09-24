FDA chief still won't comment on Trump's threat to override vaccine rules

President Donald Trump and Dr. Stephen Hahn hold a briefing at the White House on August 23. Alex Brandon/AP

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on Thursday declined to comment on statements from President Trump that the White House could override the agency if it released tougher standards for the authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

"We decline to comment," an agency spokesperson said, after an inquiry from CNN requesting a response from Hahn.

Some background: The FDA is considering new guidelines for the authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The rules would allow additional time to evaluate the safety of the vaccine.

Calculations show the rules would push an emergency authorization of a vaccine beyond Election Day.

The President said Wednesday, "We may or may not approve" the guidelines, casting them "as a political move more than anything else."

In explaining his reasoning, the President said, "I have tremendous trust in these massive companies. ... When they come back and they say that we have something that works and absolutely works, and they're coming back with great numbers and statistics and tests and everything else that they have to come back with, I don't see any reason why it should be delayed further. Because if they delay it a week or two weeks or three weeks, that's a lot of lives you're talking about."

The FDA on Wednesday told CNN it was "respectfully" declining to comment when asked about President Trump's statement.