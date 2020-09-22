World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 6:57 a.m. ET, September 22, 2020
2 hr 19 min ago

This airline is offering "Covid-tested" flights

From CNN's Lilit Marcus

An Alitalia Airbus A320 takes off from Rome's Fiumicino airport on May 31, 2019.
An Alitalia Airbus A320 takes off from Rome's Fiumicino airport on May 31, 2019. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

If you could book a seat on a flight where you were guaranteed not to catch coronavirus, would you do it?

Alitalia is an airline betting that the answer to that question is "yes."

The Italian national carrier has announced that it will trial flights between Rome and Milan where every single passenger has to confirm that they have tested negative for the virus. These flights are identified as "Covid-tested."

There are two ways to do that: by getting tested within 72 hours of flying and bringing a negative certificate to the airport, or by getting a negative result of a rapid antigen test at the airport's Covid testing facility. These flights will have a dedicated security line for extra safety.

And the test alone isn't enough for a boarding pass: "Before boarding, a Ministry of Maritime, Air and Border Health (USMAF) doctor will check the validity of the certificate already held by passengers," Alitalia explained in a statement.

Read the full story:

Alitalia airline offering 'Covid-tested' flights
2 hr 15 min ago

UK Cabinet Minister lays out new coronavirus measures

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove walks through Downing Street to attend the weekly meeting of the cabinet in London, on September 22.
UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove walks through Downing Street to attend the weekly meeting of the cabinet in London, on September 22. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove spoke today about new measures to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

His comments come ahead of an expected address later today from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing new coronavirus restrictions.

On dining out: Speaking to Sky News, Gove said establishments such as bars and restaurants would close at 10 p.m. local time.

“When it comes to eating out, to socializing, then it will be the case that establishments will close at 10 p.m. and we will have a rule that it is table service only,” Gove said.

On schools: It will be of critical importance for schools in England to stay open, he said.

“We need to balance, obviously, the need to ensure that people can continue to work and indeed, critically, continue to go to school to benefit from education, against taking steps to try to reduce the virus, which is why if we can limit, or appropriately restrain social contact, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gove said.

On working from home: "If it is possible for people to work from home, then we would encourage them to do so," he said.

On Christmas: “We are not going to cancel Christmas, it will be on December 25,” he said.

Johnson is expected to address the nation with a pre-recorded speech at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday.

He is expected to confirm the new restrictions and sign off on Monday’s recommendation to raise the Covid Alert Level from 3 back to 4 during a Covid strategy meeting on Tuesday. 

Level 4 means the virus is “in general circulation, transmission is high or rising exponentially." 

3 hr 41 min ago

Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating and costume masks, discouraged by the US CDC this year

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Most traditional activities for Halloween, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties, are discouraged this year due to the pandemic, the CDC said in a new posting on its website.

The new guidance lists “low-risk, moderate and higher risk activities” for celebrating All Hallow’s Eve.

Low risk activities include: carving pumpkins and decorating your home, outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests and hosting a movie night with household members.

Moderate risk things to do include: so-called “one-way trick-or-treating” by exchanging goody bags placed at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard, having a small group outside for an “open-air costume parade” where participants are at least 6-feet apart or attending an outdoor costume party where masks are worn and people social distance.

Higher risk activities the CDC is urging against include: door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded, indoor costume parties, visiting indoor haunted houses or going on hayrides or tractor rides with strangers.

The agency is also discouraging: the use of costume masks this year, saying they are not a substitute for cloth masks. It is also warning against wearing a costume mask over a protective cloth, pointing out it’s dangerous because it might make it hard to breath.

4 hr 5 min ago

US coronavirus death toll edges closer to 200,000

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian

Another 356 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the United States on Monday, bringing the country's death toll to at least 199,881, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

A further 52,070 new Covid-19 cases were also recorded Monday, raising the nationwide total of confirmed virus cases to 6,857,703.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN's map is tracking the US cases:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
4 hr 16 min ago

Close to 200,000 Americans "likely" would not have died when they did if not for Covid-19, Fauci says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

The nearly 200,000 people killed by Covid-19 in the United States would “likely not have died,” when they did if they didn't have the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” Monday night that the victims “likely would not have died if they didn’t have this infection,” answering a question from Noah about those who claim people are dying with the virus and not from it.

Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said they definitely died from Covid-19.

Scientists still don’t know a lot about the virus, though, Fauci said. "We're starting to see right now a couple of things that are troubling to me.”

More young people are contracting the illness and symptoms are lingering longer in patients who have cleared the virus, Fauci said.

A third thing is that those who have recovered from the disease, and not a very severe form of it, are exhibiting inflammation of the heart, Fauci said.

“Now, they may not be symptomatic, but we want to make sure that six months or a year from now, they don't wind up with unexplained arrhythmias or premature heart attacks or cardiomyopathies.” 
“So, the situation is not wrapped up about what is the full impact of this which means we have to take it very seriously,” he said. “Even among people who are obviously in trouble and die there's other people that we need to be concerned about.”
4 hr 53 min ago

The pandemic gave the world a second chance to fix the climate crisis. We're about to waste it

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

The Turów lignite mine in southwestern Poland on September 2.
The Turów lignite mine in southwestern Poland on September 2. Sarah Tilotta/CNN

Covid-19 has devastated the global economy and forced governments around the world to pour trillions into the recovery effort.

The pandemic could have been the decisive moment in the fight against climate change -- an opportunity for leaders to bail out the environment and pivot the planet toward a greener future.

Instead, CNN has found that some of the biggest fossil fuel-producing countries are injecting taxpayer money into propping up polluting industries. And exclusive new data shows these decisions are taking the world a step closer to a climate catastrophe.

“This is the one chance that we have,” said professor Niklas Höhne, founding partner at the NewClimate Institute, a climate think tank, and co-author of an upcoming study from the Climate Action Tracker shared with CNN.

The research shows that the world is running well behind its already insufficient targets of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees.

“We are in a situation where enormous sums of money are (being) spent,” Höhne said. “A similar opportunity for spending so much money from government budgets will not come in the next 10 to 20 years.”

Read CNN's investigation here

5 hr 24 min ago

Fauci: You can't look at US response to pandemic and say "that's terrific"

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said while he’s encouraged by the coronavirus response in some areas of the country, overall the numbers aren’t great.

“We have in this country now, you know, close to 200,000 deaths," Fauci said Monday night on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

“We have 6 million plus infections. You can’t look at that and say that's terrific.”

But Fauci said he does see some encouraging developments.

“There are parts of the country that have done well, that are doing well,” he said. “Right now, what I'm liking that I'm seeing is that some of the numbers are coming down.”

But the baseline is still too high, Fauci said.

The number of new infections never got below 20,000 new cases a day.

“When we tried to open up the economy, as it were, some states jumped ahead of the guidelines, some people didn't listen to what the governors and what the mayors were saying, and remember, we went way up to 70,000 and now we're coming back down to 30 or 40,000 (new cases a day).”

Fauci said he’s concerned that the number of new infections are still too high as fall and winter set in and people will have to remain indoors more.

You’re at a disadvantage when you have 40,000 new infections a day, Fauci said. 

“That is not a good place to be.”

5 hr 48 min ago

The US' "divisive state" is getting in the way of consistent message on Covid-19, Fauci says 

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, DC, on July 31.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, DC, on July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

Divisive politics in the United States are getting in the way of consistent messaging on the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday night.

“One of the things that I think gets in the way is that we are in such a divisive state in society that it tends to get politicized,” Fauci said on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
“It's almost the one side versus the other,” he said.

Noah asked about the inconsistent messaging from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and why the US doesn’t have a centralized source of information like other countries.

“That's a difficult question to give a satisfactory explanation for because, as a matter of fact, there, you know there has been switches in how the messages have gone out,” Fauci responded

“From a research and public health standpoint, I try my best. and I think I'm successful in giving a consistent message as often as I can get the message out.”

Americans want to get the economy open and people back to work, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. Public health measures should be “a gateway and a pathway to opening the country as opposed to an obstacle to opening the country.” 

“So what has evolved now is that almost people take sides like wearing a mask or not is a political statement and that’s really unfortunate, totally unfortunate because this is purely a public health issue. It should not be one against the other.”

Fauci said when messages get thrown into “political buckets,” then “you don’t have a single message.”

Fauci said he has never had a political ideology that he has made public: “I'm really just talking to you about public health.” 

6 hr 55 min ago

NFL levies large fines against three head coaches and their teams for not wearing face coverings

From CNN's Jillian Martin

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) after wide receiver DK Metcalf scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, in Seattle, on September, 20.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) after wide receiver DK Metcalf scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, in Seattle, on September, 20. Elaine Thompson/AP

Three NFL teams -- the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers -- are being fined $250,000 each because their head coaches were not wearing their face coverings on Sunday, a league source told CNN.

The coaches, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, were each fined $100,000, the source said.

CNN has reached out to all three teams seeking comment regarding the fines.

A week ago, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, sent a memo to clubs cautioning coaching personnel to wear their masks at all times.

In the memo, Vincent said failure to adhere to the protocols in place would lead to sanctions.