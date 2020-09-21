World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Published 12:38 AM ET, Mon September 21, 2020
13 min ago

New Zealand lifts social distancing rules except in Auckland

From Angus Watson in Sydney 

New Zealand has dropped Covid-19 social distancing restrictions for all areas other than its most populous city, Auckland.

This comes after the country reported no new cases on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Auckland would remain on Level 2 restrictions until at least October 7, but that the rest of New Zealand was free to move to Level 1.

  • Level 1 restrictions indicate that the virus has been contained in New Zealand and requires restrictions only for those entering the country.
  • Level 2 restrictions cap the number of people at any gathering at 100 and mandates mask use on public transport.

A Covid-19 cluster in Auckland emerged in August, breaking a run of 102 days without a case of community transmission in New Zealand.

Ardern noted on Monday that there had not been a case linked to that cluster for 7 days, leading the government to its decision to relax social distancing measures.

She added that the country has a "50-50 chance" of eliminating Covid-19 by the end of the month.

11 min ago

32 arrested at anti-vaccination protest in London on Sunday

From CNN's Maija Ehlinger in Atlanta

Authorities in London arrested 32 people in Trafalgar Square on Sunday after anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protests the day before.

Officers on the scene were "met with outbreaks of violence" prior to the arrests, according to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police. Arrests were issued for violent disorder, assaulting emergency workers and for breaking Covid-19 regulations. 

Two police officers sustained minor injuries, according to the statement.

“We remain in the middle of a public health crisis, and by gathering in large numbers – such as today’s protest – puts others at risk. We advised those in attendance to leave but many refused to do so," said Superintendent Emma Richards in the statement. 
14 min ago

Updated CDC guidance acknowledges coronavirus can spread through the air

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on its website to say coronavirus can commonly spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols," which are produced even when a person breathes.

"Airborne viruses, including Covid-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread," the site now says.

Previously, the CDC page said that Covid-19 was thought to spread mainly between people in close contact -- about 6 feet (approximately 1.8 meters) -- and "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks."

Now, the page reads:

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."
11 min ago

Florida reports more than 2,500 new cases on Sunday

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

The state of Florida reported 2,521 new cases of Covid-19 and nine virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths reported Sunday were mostly from northern and central Florida, according to the health department.

Since the pandemic began, 13,296 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to state officials. Florida has recorded a total of 683,754 Covid infections.

10 min ago

Lebanon records highest new daily jump in cases for third day in a row

From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi and Ghazi Balkiz in Beirut

Lebanon recorded 1,006 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry -- marking the third consecutive day of record increases in cases.

Sunday's figures bring the country's total number of infections to 29,303. 

The Health Ministry also announced 11 additional deaths on Sunday, raising the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 297.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV Sunday that he’s calling for a two-week lockdown.

“People in most areas aren’t conforming with (social distancing) measures. Instead they are belittling the situation,” he said. 

Hassan’s call for the lockdown is not binding; the measure needs to be decided by the caretaker government. 