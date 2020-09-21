The United Kingdom is at a critical point in the pandemic, with cases continuing to rise as winter approaches, the country's Chief Medical Officer is expected to announce on Monday.

“The trend in UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic," Professor Chris Whitty will say on Monday, according to a statement released by 10 Downing Street on Sunday.

“We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently warned that the UK is "now seeing a second wave coming in" and that an increase in coronavirus cases was "inevitable."

Threat of a new lockdown: UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told the BBC on Saturday that people must follow the rules or new restriction measures such as a second national lockdown could be imposed.

"People must follow the rules and if they don't we will bring in this much more stringent measures," Hancock said. When asked about re-imposing a second national lockdown, the minister said, "I don't rule it out. I don't want to see it."