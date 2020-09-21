World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:40 a.m. ET, September 21, 2020
1 hr 16 min ago

Updated CDC guidance acknowledges coronavirus can spread through the air

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on its website to say coronavirus can commonly spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols," which are produced even when a person breathes.

"Airborne viruses, including Covid-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread," the site now says.

Previously, the CDC page said that Covid-19 was thought to spread mainly between people in close contact -- about 6 feet (approximately 1.8 meters) -- and "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks."

Now, the page reads:

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."
1 hr 12 min ago

Florida reports more than 2,500 new cases on Sunday

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

The state of Florida reported 2,521 new cases of Covid-19 and nine virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths reported Sunday were mostly from northern and central Florida, according to the health department.

Since the pandemic began, 13,296 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to state officials. Florida has recorded a total of 683,754 Covid infections.

1 hr 12 min ago

Lebanon records highest new daily jump in cases for third day in a row

From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi and Ghazi Balkiz in Beirut

Lebanon recorded 1,006 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry -- marking the third consecutive day of record increases in cases.

Sunday's figures bring the country's total number of infections to 29,303. 

The Health Ministry also announced 11 additional deaths on Sunday, raising the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 297.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV Sunday that he’s calling for a two-week lockdown.

“People in most areas aren’t conforming with (social distancing) measures. Instead they are belittling the situation,” he said. 

Hassan’s call for the lockdown is not binding; the measure needs to be decided by the caretaker government. 