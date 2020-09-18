National mask mandate not backed by science, says White House coronavirus task force member

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas told CNN’s Erin Burnett Friday that “there's no sound science that shows that you should have all populations wear a mask in all circumstances."
Atlas repeatedly stated that he agrees with US President Trump’s stance on masks.
“The President set the policy and I have agreed with his policy, which is wear masks when you cannot socially distance,” Atlas said.
Asked if he has concerns, as a doctor, about the large crowds of people gathering at Trump rallies without masks, Atlas said, “I have no problem with people taking independent responsibility for their lives.”
Trump April vaccine promise "factually true": During the interview, Atlas defended Trump’s claim that a Covid-19 vaccine will be widely available by April.
“Every American who wants the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine by April. That’s factually true,” Atlas told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “The President is exactly right on this.”
Atlas did acknowledge that no vaccine has actually been authorized or approved yet by the US Food and Drug Administration.
“Pending approval, of course, of a safe and effective vaccine, there's more than 100 million doses being manufactured by the end of the year,” Atlas said. “There are hundreds of millions being manufactured and delivered during the first three months.”
