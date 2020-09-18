Global coronavirus cases surpass 30 million  

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. CDC

At least 30,067,758 cases of Covid-19 have now been recorded globally, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday.

The bleak milestone comes nine months after initial cases were first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in mid-December, before continuing to spread across the globe.

The world recorded 1 million cases more than three months later, on April 2. The tally hit 10 million cases on June 28 and took just twelve weeks to triple the figure.

The global death toll stands at 944,856.

Grim distinction: The United States has recorded the most Covid-19 infections and deaths worldwide. There are at least 6,674,411 cases and 197,633 deaths from the disease in the country, according to the university's count.

The US, India and Brazil together account for more than 50% of the world's coronavirus cases, the university's figures show.

