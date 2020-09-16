Florida's Broward County schools could reopen for in-person learning in October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, on Wednesday, September 16. parliamentlive.tv

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain’s coronavirus testing record compares favorably to other European countries, adding that recent problems are due to a “colossal spike” in demand.

“What is happening is that the British people -- quite understandably -- are responding to that system with a huge, huge surge in demand and so it’s very important that everybody follows the guidance about when they should be getting a test,” Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

However, the government has at times sent mixed messages on who should be getting coronavirus tests.

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that there had been “a rise in the number of people who are not eligible for a test coming forward and getting those tests.” He estimated that 25% of those getting tested were not eligible.

UK government guidelines are that only those displaying one of three symptoms, or those who have been asked by a government body, are eligible for a test.

Nonetheless, on July 21, Hancock tweeted that “anybody who needs a test can get a test,” and that “if you have symptoms, if in doubt, get a test.”

But the National Health Service Providers organization, which represents many of the UK’s hospitals and other health services, says some health staff are having to isolate for extended periods because they are unable to access coronavirus testing.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Tuesday that it is “unacceptable” that some people in the country have reportedly been asked to wait weeks, or travel hundreds of miles, for a coronavirus test.

Testing is the latest hurdle for Johnson's government, which has been criticized for its handling of the pandemic as the UK has so far recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe.

And reported coronavirus infections have been surging again in the UK. There were an average of 3,004 new infections per day in the seven days to Tuesday, compared to 2,032 per day in the previous seven-day period.