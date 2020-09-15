In this April 7, 2016 file photo, students walk on campus at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Shutterstock

Local health officials have ordered a number of Michigan State University fraternities and sororities to quarantine for two weeks following hundreds of reported cases in the area.

In an emergency order issued on Monday, Ingham County Health Department listed 30 addresses in East Lansing, Michigan, that will be required to quarantine from Monday until September 28.

"Through case investigation, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has identified congregate housing in the city of East Lansing as a risk factor," Linda Vail, a health officer for the Ingham County Health Department, wrote in the order. "The health department has identified several fraternity and sorority houses, and several large rental houses with known cases or exposure to COVID-19."

Surging infections: The decision comes after at least 342 people affiliated with the university have tested positive for Covid-19 since August 24, the health department said.

Ingham County experienced a 52% increase in total case count since August 24, with one third of Ingham County cases since the pandemic started being reported in the past three weeks. The majority of all new cases reported come from students at Michigan State University.

