From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

Family members in personal protective equipment (PPE) along with other relatives bury a person who died of COVID-19, at Jadid Qabristan Ahle - Islam graveyard, on September 12, in New Delhi. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India reported 97,570 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- the third day in a row the country has set a global record for daily infections.

India's total number of confirmed cases stands at 4.65 million, of which about 958,316 are active. The total number of recovered patients stands at more than 3.6 million.

The nationwide death toll is 77,472, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also reported 1,091,251 Covid-19 tests were performed Friday, bringing the country's total number of tests to 55,189,226.

India is the second-worst hit country in terms of total cases, behind only the United States.