The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Jenni Marsh and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 3:42 p.m. ET, September 13, 2020
2 hr 36 min ago

Florida reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Florida's health department reported 2,431 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state's total number of cases to 663,994. 

Florida also reported eight new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 12,608. 

One thing to note: These numbers were released by the Florida Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project 

2 hr 58 min ago

More than 193,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Hollie Silverman    

There are at least 6,496,159 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 193,787 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday afternoon, 10,945 new cases and 94 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.     

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.    

4 hr 27 min ago

Pfizer CEO says there is "a good chance" company will know if a vaccine works by the end of October 

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

CBS
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said there is “quite good chance” the team testing his company’s vaccine candidate for Covid-19 will know whether it works by the end of October. 

“In our best case, we have quite a good chance, more than 60%, that we will know if the product works or not by the end of October,” he said on CBS today. “But of course, that doesn’t mean that it works. It means that we will know if it works.” 

When asked whether people would have to wait until 2021 to actually get the vaccine, Bourla said that he didn’t know how long it would take for regulators to approve it.

“We have a good chance that we will know if the product works by the end of October. Then, of course, it is (the) regulator’s job to issue (a) license or not," he said.

Pfizer has already started manufacturing vaccine and he said hundreds of thousands of doses have already been made. 

More details: Bourla said vaccine distribution will be a problem. Shipping medicines is complex, particularly when they need special storage conditions. But he said Pfizer already knows how to do it very well. 

As for who gets the vaccine, Bourla said that is something the authorities should decide, for example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4 hr 30 min ago

MLB’s Giants and Padres to resume play after false Covid-19 positive test 

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Members of the San Francisco Giants are seen after their game against the San Diego Padres was postponed on September 11 in San Diego, California.
Members of the San Francisco Giants are seen after their game against the San Diego Padres was postponed on September 11 in San Diego, California. Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the players association announced Sunday that the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play in a doubleheader on Sunday after the team’s games were cancelled Friday and Saturday due to a Giants player testing positive for Covid-19. 

MLB and the union's committee reviewed the case and determined the initial positive test “did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel.” 

5 hr 13 min ago

UK reports 3,300 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

The United Kingdom reported 3,330 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning as England prepares for new restrictions to go into effect Monday after a recent rise in the infection rate.

Five more people have died, bringing the total death toll from Covid-19 to 41,628, the UK said.

5 hr 54 min ago

Los Angeles mayor says he would have acted on coronavirus sooner if he knew what Trump knew

From CNN's Alison Main

In an interview with CNN today, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that he "unquestionably" would have acted sooner against the coronavirus if he had known what President Trump knew in early February, as detailed in Bob Woodward's upcoming book.

Here's the exchange:

TAPPER: "This week, we learned from reporter Bob Woodward that President Trump was aware of the serious threat posed by the coronavirus in early February, even as he repeatedly downplayed it and dismissed it in public.
You issued your first stay-at-home order more than a month later, March 19. Do you think, if you had known in early February what we now President Trump knew, you would have acted sooner?"
GARCETTI: "Unquestionably.
And, look, you put it great in the opening. This was a rough week for the President, because he's failing on the basics, the basics of supporting our troops, the basics of responding to a fire, the basics of managing the worst health pandemic that we have had.
We were the first city to close things down, the first city to offer widespread testing. But we had to go it alone. And we heard that consistently. That's up to the states. That's up to the local governments.
I had firefighters providing tests to people, volunteers who would give their time because we had no leadership at the national level.
And, yes, if we had known and had leadership that didn't say, calm, but actually allowed us to do the work and provided us the resources to do so, we would have taken action much earlier, and thousands of lives in my city and, obviously, maybe tens of thousands, if not 100,000 lives in America could have been saved."

6 hr 31 min ago

India's parliament to resume as coronavirus cases increase

From CNN's Rishabh M Pratap

India's parliament will resume its work on Monday amid increasing coronavirus numbers in the country.

As per the notification released by authorities, Lok Sabha (the lower house) and Rajya Sabha (the upper house) will begin the monsoon session on Monday with various Covid-19 protocols. The session will end on Oct. 1.

Every member of the Parliament along with his or her immediate family members and support staff will have to undergo testing for Covid-19 within 72 hours before the commencement of the session on Monday, the notification said. Only those members who will have a negative report for all tested in family and staff members will be allowed to attend the session.

The timings for the sitting of both houses have also been changed, the notification added.

To minimize Covid-19 transmission risks due to multiple handling of papers, all parliamentary papers will be available electronically for the members and instead of biometric, attendance will be marked using a mobile application developed by India's National Information Centre, the notification added.

As per the official data, India has recorded a total of 4,754,356 coronavirus cases including 78,586 deaths since the pandemic began.

5 hr 55 min ago

White House trade adviser defends Trump's handling of the pandemic

From CNN's Alison Main

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro defended President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid revelations from journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book detailing the President's efforts to downplay the virus in its early stages.

When asked about the audio tape of Trump's comment in early February to Woodward about the virus being more deadly than the flu, yet denying this two weeks later in a White House briefing, Navarro hailed the President for halting travel to the US from China in what he called "a signal" from Trump that "this is a serious, serious matter." 

"It basically was hope for the best, prepare for the worst, stay calm and begin to attack this virus from China on four different vectors," Navarro told CNN today.

Navarro had privately warned White House officials early about the seriousness of the virus. He pointed to a memo he said he wrote on Feb. 9 saying, among other things, that the US could have a vaccine by the end of the year "if we start right now." He said he wrote this "under the advice of the President in terms of getting on this situation because it might be serious." 

Navarro claimed that in the early days of the pandemic, the US was in the "fog of war" and alleged there were "competing views as to whether this is simply the flue or whether this is very serious" at the time, despite the President's own comments, which were recorded on tape by Woodward.

 

5 hr 57 min ago

Ohio State University cancels spring break in 2021 over coronavirus concerns

From CNN’s Kate Trafecante

A student stands on a socially distancing marker while waiting in line inside the Thompson Library on the first day of classes at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on August 25.
A student stands on a socially distancing marker while waiting in line inside the Thompson Library on the first day of classes at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on August 25. Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ohio State University plans to cancel spring break next year to reduce the exposure of its students, faculty and staff to coronavirus. 

Instead of the traditional spring break, there will be two days without classes on Feb. 9 and March 31, according to an email from executive vice president and provost Bruce A. McPheron to students and faculty. 

The university said this will "keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures."

The first week of classes of the second semester, beginning Jan. 11, will also entirely be online to give students time to quarantine before any in-person classes. Ohio State classes currently operate through a mix of in-person and online sessions, the university said.

"While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester," McPheron said.

What the numbers look like: Between Aug. 14 and Sept. 10, there were 2,097 students and 28 employees who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the university.