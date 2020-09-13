Florida reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases

CBS

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said there is “quite good chance” the team testing his company’s vaccine candidate for Covid-19 will know whether it works by the end of October.

“In our best case, we have quite a good chance, more than 60%, that we will know if the product works or not by the end of October,” he said on CBS today. “But of course, that doesn’t mean that it works. It means that we will know if it works.”

When asked whether people would have to wait until 2021 to actually get the vaccine, Bourla said that he didn’t know how long it would take for regulators to approve it.

“We have a good chance that we will know if the product works by the end of October. Then, of course, it is (the) regulator’s job to issue (a) license or not," he said.

Pfizer has already started manufacturing vaccine and he said hundreds of thousands of doses have already been made.

More details: Bourla said vaccine distribution will be a problem. Shipping medicines is complex, particularly when they need special storage conditions. But he said Pfizer already knows how to do it very well.

As for who gets the vaccine, Bourla said that is something the authorities should decide, for example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.