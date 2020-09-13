Dozens arrested in Melbourne's anti-lockdown protests

A man is detained by police on Sunday in Melbourne after anti-lockdown protesters organized a "freedom walk" to demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

At least 74 people were arrested on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia during the second day of anti-lockdown protests, according to Victoria Police.

The police issued at least 176 infringement notices for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, Victoria Police told CNN in a statement.

Lockdown in the state is set to start easing on Sunday night.

“Police were disappointed that many protesters were aggressive and threatened violence towards officers,” the statement said.

Police said a 44-year-old man believed to be a “primary agitator” for the protests remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with incitement. His home will also be subject to a search warrant, police said.

Video of the demonstrations showed police in riot gear arresting protesters in the streets while onlookers chanted “freedom.”

As of Sunday, Victoria has 19,835 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 723 deaths.