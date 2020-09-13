Ohio State University cancels spring break in 2021 over coronavirus concerns

A student stands on a socially distancing marker while waiting in line inside the Thompson Library on the first day of classes at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on August 25. Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ohio State University plans to cancel spring break next year to reduce the exposure of its students, faculty and staff to coronavirus.

Instead of the traditional spring break, there will be two days without classes on Feb. 9 and March 31, according to an email from executive vice president and provost Bruce A. McPheron to students and faculty.

The university said this will "keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures."

The first week of classes of the second semester, beginning Jan. 11, will also entirely be online to give students time to quarantine before any in-person classes. Ohio State classes currently operate through a mix of in-person and online sessions, the university said.

"While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester," McPheron said.

What the numbers look like: Between Aug. 14 and Sept. 10, there were 2,097 students and 28 employees who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the university.