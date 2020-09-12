Another record day for India, with more than 97,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
India reported 97,570 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- the third day in a row the country has set a global record for daily infections.
India's total number of confirmed cases stands at 4.65 million, of which about 958,316 are active. The total number of recovered patients stands at more than 3.6 million.
The nationwide death toll is 77,472, according to the health ministry.
The ministry also reported 1,091,251 Covid-19 tests were performed Friday, bringing the country's total number of tests to 55,189,226.
India is the second-worst hit country in terms of total cases, behind only the United States.
54 min ago
Former mayor Giuliani on New York City leadership: "They are killing the city"
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Former mayor Rudy Giuliani has criticized the current New York City leadership, saying they're "killing this city" with continued Covid-19 restrictions.
"I wouldn't do what they are doing now," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday night. "I wouldn't keep this city closed as long as they are keeping it closed. I think they are killing the city... I think what they are doing to this city could be fatal."
"They are overdoing," he added. "They are killing the city."
Giuliani's remarks come as movie theaters, amusement parks and casinos remain closed and indoor dining banned, among other restrictions.
55 min ago
Yes, you can have Covid-19 and the flu at the same time. Here's what that could do to your body
From CNN's Holly Yan
As doctors worry about a coronavirus-and-flu "twin-demic" that could overwhelm the health care system, Americans must contend with another possibility: fighting both viruses at the same time.
"You can certainly get both the flu and Covid-19 at the same time, which could be catastrophic to your immune system," said Dr. Adrian Burrowes, a family medicine physician in Florida.
In fact, getting infected with one can make you more vulnerable to getting sick with the other, epidemiologist Dr. Seema Yasmin said.
"Once you get infected with the flu and some other respiratory viruses, it weakens your body," said Yasmin, director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative.
"Your defenses go down, and it makes you vulnerable to getting a second infection on top of that."
Having both illness simultaneously "would increase the risk of longer-term effects of any of those organ systems," said Dr. Michael Matthay, a professor of medicine and a critical care specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.
Unhealthy air from wildfires makes people more susceptible to Covid-19, medical professionals say
From CNN's Alexandra Meeks in Los Angeles
Amid rapidly spreading fires across California and other western parts of the United States, several medical professionals are warning unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke can make people more susceptible to Covid-19 and worsen existing infections.
"Multiple studies have shown a correlation between higher levels of pollution in the air and greater spread and severity of Covid-19 cases," said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer of the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. "Some studies have also shown that exposure of lung tissue to pollution may increase susceptibility to viral infections."
Higher amounts of air pollution and smoke particles in the air could also predispose people to being more susceptible to acquiring and having more severe Covid-19 disease, Spellberg said, citing several studies conducted in the US, China and Italy.
Dr. Rekha Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and vice president of medical affairs at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, said smoke from wildfires can irritate the lungs and can cause inflammation that can affect the immune system. That inflammation can make people more likely to experience lung infections, including from viruses like the one that causes Covid-19.
"Whenever the lining of the lung or the airways become inflamed or damaged, it increases the potential for inhaled viral particles to take hold in the lungs and cause infection," Murthy said.
CNN Medical Analyst and ER physician Dr. Leana Wen also agreed air pollution increases the likelihood of respiratory illnesses -- and those illnesses can make vulnerable populations experience more severe effects from Covid-19. Wen said there are also legitimate short-term concerns that the smoke-filled air will likely drive more coronavirus-positive people indoors, which could also potentially lead to a rise in the spread of the virus.
"There is a catch-22 because we know being outdoors versus indoors reduces the rate of transmission by 18- to 19-fold, but now people are being told you have to go indoors because you don't want to breathe in the air that could cause other respiratory issues," Wen said. "But you don't want to be indoors with other individuals and have a higher rate of contracting Covid-19 ... so, it's really a catch-22."
To prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 during the unprecedented overlapping of an intense fire season during a pandemic, Wen recommends that all individuals who are remaining indoors due to poor air quality should also stay away from anyone who is not in their immediate household.
Murthy, of Cedars-Sinai Hospital, also recommends the best way to protect yourself and others against Covid-19 during the wildfire season is to reduce any possible exposure to smoke by seeking clean air spaces and limiting outdoor exercise.
"Physical distancing may be more challenging in the setting of the wildfires where people are not able to disperse and spend time outside as easily," Murthy said. "It’s even more important now to remind everyone to not drop their guard and to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and practice hand hygiene."
4 hr 13 min ago
More than 130,000 people have died of coronavirus in Brazil
From CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Brazil’s health ministry reported 874 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, raising the country’s death toll to 130,396.
The ministry also reported 43,718 more coronavirus cases, with the nationwide total now at 4,282,164.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is the third-worst hit country in the world in terms of cases, behind only India and the United States. It is second-worst in terms of deaths, with only the US having suffered more coronavirus fatalities so far.
56 min ago
Mexico death toll passes 70,000
From CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Mexico’s health ministry reported 534 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, raising the country’s death toll to 70,183 -- the fourth-highest in the world, behind only India, Brazil and the United States.
The ministry also reported 5,935 new Covid-19 cases, taking the nationwide total to 658,299.