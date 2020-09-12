Czechs, once exemplary in combating the virus, are struggling to contain a new outbreak

People wait to get tested at COVID-19 testing site in Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 10, 2020. Vit Simanek/CTK/AP Images

The Czech Republic has reported 1,447 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's largest ever spike in cases in one day, according to data released by the health ministry on Saturday.

Case numbers have been rising steadily in the Czech Republic and have now surpassed 1,000 for four consecutive days. The previous daily record -- 1,381, was set on Thursday.

The country has reported a total of 33,860 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 460.

Czech Republic was among the least affected countries in Europe during the spring epidemic, thanks to an early intervention. It was one of the first countries to make masks compulsory.

However, the government has lifted most of the restrictions over the summer and is now seeing the consequences. Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced on Thursday people will be required to wear masks indoors, citing the “worst epidemiological situation” in the country.