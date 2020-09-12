While schools are reopening, germs and the pandemic "are not gone," pediatrician says

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a primary care pediatrician, wants children to keep washing their hands and wearing masks in school because the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and the "germs are not gone."
Bracho-Sanchez, who is also the director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, shared some advice for families this morning during CNN and "Sesame Street's" back-to-school town hall.
"We learned if we wash our hands, wear our masks, keep our distance we really, really can prevent ourselves and our friends from catching the germs, right? So I want you to feel safe if your grownups choose to send you back to school. And if you don't feel safe and if you're scared, please let your grownups know so they can help you work through those fears," she said.
