Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Brett McKeehan, James Griffiths and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Sat September 12, 2020
18 Posts
15 min ago

While schools are reopening, germs and the pandemic "are not gone," pediatrician says

CNN
CNN

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a primary care pediatrician, wants children to keep washing their hands and wearing masks in school because the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and the "germs are not gone."

Bracho-Sanchez, who is also the director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, shared some advice for families this morning during CNN and "Sesame Street's" back-to-school town hall.

"We learned if we wash our hands, wear our masks, keep our distance we really, really can prevent ourselves and our friends from catching the germs, right? So I want you to feel safe if your grownups choose to send you back to school. And if you don't feel safe and if you're scared, please let your grownups know so they can help you work through those fears," she said.

WATCH:

1 hr 18 min ago

SOON: CNN and "Sesame Street" back-to-school town hall

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

As families try to navigate school amid a deadly pandemic, "Sesame Street" and CNN are teaming up for the "The ABCs of Back to School, A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families."

The town hall will air on CNN at 10 a.m. ET. It will also air on CNN International and CNN en Español and stream live without requiring a log-in on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android.

From staying safe in classrooms to making the most of virtual learning, the 60-minute special will provide tools and information for families dealing with unique circumstances of school in the era of coronavirus.

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and anchor Erica Hill will moderate the hour. They will be joined by Sesame Street Muppets and school-aged children in a variety of learning environments, with Elmo going to preschool during the week, Big Bird in hybrid learning and Rosita fully remote.

1 hr 25 min ago

Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine trials will resume

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy and Katie Polglase

The Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials will resume after being halted Sunday after an unexplained illness in one of its volunteers, the university said in a statement today.

The university, which is working with drug giant AstraZeneca, did not say what day the trial would resume.

"Globally some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," the statement said.

1 hr 19 min ago

United Arab Emirates records its highest daily Covid-19 case increase

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,007 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number of infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said. 

The country's total case count is now77,842, according to the ministry.

"Today, we have recorded the highest daily number of new cases. It is everyone's responsibility to work together and overcome this stage," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) wrote in a tweet today. "12% of cases and infections during the past two weeks were discovered in individuals coming from outside the UAE, despite having negative results in their country of departure."

There was also one new death recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 399, the ministry reported.

 

2 hr 23 min ago

MLB mulls a "postseason bubble"

Major League Baseball is considering a postseason bubble plan in California and Texas, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told CNN.

The American League playoffs would be held in Southern California (Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Diego) while the National League playoffs would take place in Texas (Arlington and Houston).

The World Series would be played in Arlington, the source said. Any deal must be approved by MLB and the players' union.

Baseball's regular season is scheduled to conclude on September 27 with postseason play beginning two days later.

2 hr 46 min ago

Prominent vaccine researchers say pausing a trial is unusual

From CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen

Vaccine clinical trials are notoriously difficult to conduct. They involve thousands, or even tens of thousands, of participants, and typically go on for years. The chances that one or more of these study volunteers will develop a health issue is quite high.

Most of the time, that health problem is not related to the vaccine being investigated, and the trial can continue. But sometimes there is a chance that the issue -- called an "adverse event" in medical parlance -- could be related to the vaccine.

On Wednesday, it came to light that pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca had paused its coronavirus vaccine trial not once but twice because of adverse events. The second pause is still in effect while researchers look into one volunteer's "unexplained illness."

While Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday implied that pausing a Phase 3 trial was a somewhat common occurrence, vaccine trial experts interviewed by CNN say it is not common.

"It's unusual to pause a Phase 3 trial on a safety basis," said Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, an infectious disease expert at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "It's uncommon."

2 hr 19 min ago

Even children with no symptoms can spread Covid-19, CDC report shows

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Even children with mild or no symptoms can spread Covid-19, according to contact-tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday.

Twelve children, including one eight-month-old, got Covid-19 in a child care facility and spread it to at least 12 people outside the facilities. The data shows children can carry the virus from child care settings to their homes, the researchers wrote in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC's Cuc Tran and colleagues at the Salt Lake County Health Department wrote in their report:

COVID-19 is less severe in children than it is in adults, but children can still play a role in transmission."

Half a million US children have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, with a 16% increase between August 20 and September 3, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Though fewer children appear to experience severe illness from the virus than adults, one question that has loomed large, especially for those grappling with decisions about reopening schools and day cares, is exactly what role children play in the transmission of the virus. The CDC report suggests that they can and do spread coronavirus.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 30 min ago

The tourists are leaving Italy. Now catastrophe looms

From CNN's Maria Pasquale

For an all-too-brief a time, the Italian summer offered a glimmer of hope. After emerging from what was in early 2020, one of the world's harshest coronavirus lockdowns, the country managed to dust itself down in time to welcome visitors.

But as the sun begins to cool, so do hopes of a full recovery for the Italy's decimated 2020 tourism season. Winter is coming, and with it what is expected to be a full-blown economic catastrophe.

"The projected 2020 loss from overseas visitors to Italy is €24.6 billion and even domestic traveler spending is down €43.6 billion," says Giorgio Palmucci, president of the Italian national tourist board, ENIT.

Even with hopes of growth and recovery two years down the line, the pain, he adds, is likely to be widespread.

Maria Pasquale, CNN

5 hr 25 min ago

Czechs, once exemplary in combating the virus, are struggling to contain a new outbreak

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood in London

People wait to get tested at COVID-19 testing site in Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 10, 2020.
People wait to get tested at COVID-19 testing site in Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 10, 2020. Vit Simanek/CTK/AP Images

The Czech Republic has reported 1,447 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's largest ever spike in cases in one day, according to data released by the health ministry on Saturday.

Case numbers have been rising steadily in the Czech Republic and have now surpassed 1,000 for four consecutive days. The previous daily record -- 1,381, was set on Thursday.

The country has reported a total of 33,860 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 460.

Czech Republic was among the least affected countries in Europe during the spring epidemic, thanks to an early intervention. It was one of the first countries to make masks compulsory.

However, the government has lifted most of the restrictions over the summer and is now seeing the consequences. Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced on Thursday people will be required to wear masks indoors, citing the “worst epidemiological situation” in the country.