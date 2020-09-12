Anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Melbourne

Police detain a protester during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne on September 12, 2020. Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

At least 14 people were arrested in Melbourne on Saturday after nearly 100 people took to the streets to protest against the city's lockdown policies.

"Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city today, putting the lives of Victorians at risk," Victoria Police said in a statement to CNN.

Aside from the 14 arrests, the police issued at least 51 infringement notices for breaching health rules.

Melbourne has been under severe restrictions with a curfew in place. The government announced these "stage 4" restrictions would begin to ease starting September 13, with an easing on curfew time and allowing gatherings of two people.

A Facebook event title "Melbourne Freedom Walk" was posted by the "Melbourne Freedom Group" to demonstrate against Covid-19 lockdown measures. "A legal walk, allowing citizens to come together, get healthy and talk about getting our freedoms back," the event description read.

As of Saturday, Australia's Victoria State has 19,800 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Melbourne accounting for 886 of those cases, according to Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services. The state's death toll is 716.