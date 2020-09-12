MLB mulls a "postseason bubble"

Prominent vaccine researchers say pausing a trial is unusual
From CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen
Vaccine clinical trials are notoriously difficult to conduct. They involve thousands, or even tens of thousands, of participants, and typically go on for years. The chances that one or more of these study volunteers will develop a health issue is quite high.
Most of the time, that health problem is not related to the vaccine being investigated, and the trial can continue. But sometimes there is a chance that the issue -- called an "adverse event" in medical parlance -- could be related to the vaccine.
On Wednesday, it came to light that pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca had paused its coronavirus vaccine trial not once but twice because of adverse events. The second pause is still in effect while researchers look into one volunteer's "unexplained illness."
While Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday implied that pausing a Phase 3 trial was a somewhat common occurrence, vaccine trial experts interviewed by CNN say it is not common.
"It's unusual to pause a Phase 3 trial on a safety basis," said Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, an infectious disease expert at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "It's uncommon."
Even children with no symptoms can spread Covid-19, CDC report shows
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
Even children with mild or no symptoms can spread Covid-19, according to contact-tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday.
Twelve children, including one eight-month-old, got Covid-19 in a child care facility and spread it to at least 12 people outside the facilities. The data shows children can carry the virus from child care settings to their homes, the researchers wrote in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC's Cuc Tran and colleagues at the Salt Lake County Health Department wrote in their report:
COVID-19 is less severe in children than it is in adults, but children can still play a role in transmission."
Half a million US children have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, with a 16% increase between August 20 and September 3, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
Though fewer children appear to experience severe illness from the virus than adults, one question that has loomed large, especially for those grappling with decisions about reopening schools and day cares, is exactly what role children play in the transmission of the virus. The CDC report suggests that they can and do spread coronavirus.
The tourists are leaving Italy. Now catastrophe looms
From CNN's Maria Pasquale
For an all-too-brief a time, the Italian summer offered a glimmer of hope. After emerging from what was in early 2020, one of the world's harshest coronavirus lockdowns, the country managed to dust itself down in time to welcome visitors.
But as the sun begins to cool, so do hopes of a full recovery for the Italy's decimated 2020 tourism season. Winter is coming, and with it what is expected to be a full-blown economic catastrophe.
"The projected 2020 loss from overseas visitors to Italy is €24.6 billion and even domestic traveler spending is down €43.6 billion," says Giorgio Palmucci, president of the Italian national tourist board, ENIT.
Even with hopes of growth and recovery two years down the line, the pain, he adds, is likely to be widespread.
Czechs, once exemplary in combating the virus, are struggling to contain a new outbreak
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood in London
The Czech Republic has reported 1,447 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's largest ever spike in cases in one day, according to data released by the health ministry on Saturday.
Case numbers have been rising steadily in the Czech Republic and have now surpassed 1,000 for four consecutive days. The previous daily record -- 1,381, was set on Thursday.
The country has reported a total of 33,860 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 460.
Czech Republic was among the least affected countries in Europe during the spring epidemic, thanks to an early intervention. It was one of the first countries to make masks compulsory.
However, the government has lifted most of the restrictions over the summer and is now seeing the consequences. Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced on Thursday people will be required to wear masks indoors, citing the “worst epidemiological situation” in the country.
The world's top suppliers of disposable gloves are thriving. Their workers aren't
From Julie Zaugg, CNN Business
White molds wearing disposable gloves whizz by on a conveyor belt in a promotional video for the world's biggest glove maker, Top Glove.
"Gloves can keep us out of harm's way, wherever we may be and whatever we may be doing," the narrator says, his voice booming over the company's logo and its motto, "Top quality, top efficiency."
Demand for disposable gloves — the kind often associated with sterile hospital rooms — has surged during the coronavirus pandemic as health care workers rush to secure the supplies they need to treat the disease and protect themselves.
More than a third are exported to the United States, which for months has led the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. But with extra demand comes renewed scrutiny of how these Malaysian companies treat their workers, particularly foreign staff recruited from neighboring countries.
Labor rights activists who spoke to CNN Business said practices reported by former workers contain elements of forced labor. Some authorities have taken note of such concerns, putting pressure on Top Glove and other manufacturers to ensure their workers are treated well.
At least 14 people were arrested in Melbourne on Saturday after nearly 100 people took to the streets to protest against the city's lockdown policies.
"Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city today, putting the lives of Victorians at risk," Victoria Police said in a statement to CNN.
Aside from the 14 arrests, the police issued at least 51 infringement notices for breaching health rules.
Melbourne has been under severe restrictions with a curfew in place. The government announced these "stage 4" restrictions would begin to ease starting September 13, with an easing on curfew time and allowing gatherings of two people.
A Facebook event title "Melbourne Freedom Walk" was posted by the "Melbourne Freedom Group" to demonstrate against Covid-19 lockdown measures. "A legal walk, allowing citizens to come together, get healthy and talk about getting our freedoms back," the event description read.
As of Saturday, Australia's Victoria State has 19,800 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Melbourne accounting for 886 of those cases, according to Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services. The state's death toll is 716.
Delhi subway system reopens after more than five months
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
Delhi's subway system resumed full operations Saturday with the reopening of its Airport Express Line, which closed in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over the past week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has gradually reopened all tracks in the Indian capital, keeping certain restrictions in place.
With India still setting new global highs of daily coronavirus cases, stations in containment zones will remain shut.
More than 1,000 officials have been deployed across stations to ensure smooth movement under existing restrictions. A limited number of passengers will be allowed to board each train to prevent overcrowding, and all ticket transactions will be cashless, the DMRC said.
Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel in the trains and face masks are mandatory, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The capital is one of the few cities in India which has reopened its public transportation. In Mumbai, the Maharashtra government stated that subway services will continue to remain suspended.
India is the second-worst hit country in the world in terms of total coronavirus cases, behind only the United States.
Another record day for India, with more than 97,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
India reported 97,570 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- the third day in a row the country has set a global record for daily infections.
India's total number of confirmed cases stands at 4.65 million, of which about 958,316 are active. The total number of recovered patients stands at more than 3.6 million.
The nationwide death toll is 77,472, according to the health ministry.
The ministry also reported 1,091,251 Covid-19 tests were performed Friday, bringing the country's total number of tests to 55,189,226.
India is the second-worst hit country in terms of total cases, behind only the United States.