The coronavirus is more likely to be carried by people and not items brought home from school

The coronavirus is much more likely to be carried by people and not items, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said this morning in response to a concern over whether parents should be sanitizing objects brought home from school by children.
Another piece of advice Gupta shared during CNN and "Sesame Street's" back-to-school town hall this morning was how face masks should be washed often.
"The good news is that you typically think of people over porcelain in terms of how this virus is spread. So it's more likely to come from actual people as opposed to objects and things like that," he said. "The mask is a good thing to wash. Those cloth masks should be washed regularly. The other things you can wash with the normal frequency that you are doing before, but just keep in mind, you really want to if somebody is sick, having any symptoms, obviously if they tested positive, those are people that need to be isolated or quarantined."
