The coronavirus is more likely to be carried by people and not items brought home from school

Vaccine clinical trials are notoriously difficult to conduct. They involve thousands, or even tens of thousands, of participants, and typically go on for years. The chances that one or more of these study volunteers will develop a health issue is quite high.

Most of the time, that health problem is not related to the vaccine being investigated, and the trial can continue. But sometimes there is a chance that the issue -- called an "adverse event" in medical parlance -- could be related to the vaccine.

On Wednesday, it came to light that pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca had paused its coronavirus vaccine trial not once but twice because of adverse events. The second pause is still in effect while researchers look into one volunteer's "unexplained illness."

While Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday implied that pausing a Phase 3 trial was a somewhat common occurrence, vaccine trial experts interviewed by CNN say it is not common.

"It's unusual to pause a Phase 3 trial on a safety basis," said Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, an infectious disease expert at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "It's uncommon."