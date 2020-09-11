White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Thursday urged college students to get tested for Covid-19 and to wear masks.

“To every student out there, please get tested,” Birx said during an interview with CNN affiliate WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It is really critically important because I know that if you know that you're positive, that you will protect others for those 14 days, and you'll really ensure that you don't spread the virus.”

Birx said she’s been traveling around the country talking to governors and heads of universities about how to keep people safe at school, including in North Carolina, which has seen a number of recent coronavirus clusters on college campuses around the state.

“It's very difficult to tell a young person to have a certain type of very restricted behavior for three and a half months, but what I do know, if they know that they're positive, they will do what is needed to protect others,” she added.

And taking classes online does not mean students will be isolated, she noted.

“Many of those college students, even though they're online, are living in the college town, and they're living off campus, in many cases,” she said.

“How do we get information to them, how do we encourage them to be tested, how do we encourage them to protect the vulnerable members of the community, to really ensure that they are wearing masks and when they’re in the community, they're wearing masks and protecting those around them and I think that's really going to become very key,” Birx said.