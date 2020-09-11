NBA player ordered to leave Orlando bubble for violation of protocols

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Friday, September 11. CNN

The country’s response to the pandemic would have been very different if it was less politically divided, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday.

“You can't but notice the divisiveness, “ Fauci said.

“We're in a very politically charged atmosphere now and whenever you're trying to get people all together singing from the same tune and doing the same things as a society, unified against this common enemy, this virus — It's very difficult to do that when you have such a charged atmosphere that we have right now. And that really is truly unfortunate,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House coronavirus task force member.

Fauci recalled being in New York City, 19 years ago during 9/11, when the twin towers went down.

“It just reminds us of the fragility of life but also of the extraordinary spirit of the American public. I mean, particularly for people in New York but the entire country, that we pulled together after their tragedy, and really came together as a nation — which hopefully we can do now within the context of this historic pandemic that we're going through.”

