NBA player ordered to leave Orlando bubble for violation of protocols

Cases of Covid-19 are climbing among New Jersey residents between the ages of 19 and 24, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday.
"We continue to be concerned about transmission of the virus among young individuals," Persichilli said.
With a positivity rate of 6%, "this population now has the highest percent positivity in the state," she added.
The 14-18 year old age group comes in at the second highest, with a positivity rate of 4%, Persichilli said.
"Percent positivity among all other age groups is declining, or remaining flat," Persichilli said.
The state's most recent overall positivity rate is 2.6%, according to the most recent available data, Murphy said.
More data: The state reported 518 new positive cases Friday, as well as nine additional deaths, four of which were from the last five days
According to the state's latest information, a total of 14,234 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, with an additional 1,789 deaths presumed to have been caused by the virus.
To note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New Jersey and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.