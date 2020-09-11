World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Brad Lendon, Amy Woodyatt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:52 p.m. ET, September 11, 2020
48 min ago

NBA player ordered to leave Orlando bubble for violation of protocols

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Danuel House Jr. of the Houston Rockets has been instructed to leave the NBA’s campus bubble in Orlando after it was concluded he had violated the league’s health and safety protocols. 

The NBA determined that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for “multiple hours” on Sept. 8. As a result, House will leave the bubble and will not play again for the Rockets this season.

33 min ago

Fauci says look at infection rates in community before eating out in crowded restaurants

From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman

Before deciding to eat in a crowded restaurant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said people should check out coronavirus infection rates in the community.

“You're not ruling out going to a restaurant completely, but restaurant owners should be aware that, particularly if you're in a zone where you have a significant degree of infection, you either do outdoor dining or, if it's indoor, you don't do it at 100% capacity,” Fauci told CNN today. “If you're asking me for advice and what I would do if I were in a zone that was a zone with significant amount of infection, I would be very concerned about going to a crowded restaurant because the data speak for themselves."

As for gyms, Fauci, who is a runner, said he wouldn’t hesitate to visit a gym in an area with a low Covid-19 infection rate.

“If you are in a green zone with very little infection, I would not hesitate to go to a gym as long as proper precautions are taken,” Fauci said. 

Watch:

14 min ago

Fauci wishes the country could come together over the pandemic like it did after 9/11

From CNN's Andrea Kane

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Friday, September 11.
The country’s response to the pandemic would have been very different if it was less politically divided, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday. 

“You can't but notice the divisiveness, “ Fauci said.

“We're in a very politically charged atmosphere now and whenever you're trying to get people all together singing from the same tune and doing the same things as a society, unified against this common enemy, this virus — It's very difficult to do that when you have such a charged atmosphere that we have right now. And that really is truly unfortunate,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House coronavirus task force member.

Fauci recalled being in New York City, 19 years ago during 9/11, when the twin towers went down. 

“It just reminds us of the fragility of life but also of the extraordinary spirit of the American public. I mean, particularly for people in New York but the entire country, that we pulled together after their tragedy, and really came together as a nation — which hopefully we can do now within the context of this historic pandemic that we're going through.” 

Watch: 

1 hr 25 min ago

Public health is "the gateway" to opening the US economy and returning to normalcy, Fauci says

If Americans expect things to return to normal in 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said respecting and following public health measures is paramount, he said today on CNN.

"What we need to accept and realize is that public health measures is the gateway and the vehicle in the road to opening up the economy and getting back to normal. It's not the obstacle in getting in the way of opening up. It's the roadway to opening up. The only introduction is, is that we've seen such discrepancy in how different states and different cities and different regions have done that," Fauci said.

One such public health measure that must be followed is the use of face masks, Fauci said. The nation's leading infectious disease expert also said the country does not need to shut down again in order to get control of the pandemic.

"When I said we need to hunker down, I don't mean by any means shutting down the country again. That's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about accepting the responsibility of following prudent and careful public health guidelines. I'm not talking about shutting down again. We don't need to shut down. We can do this if we pull together and abide by relatively simple and understandable public health measures," he said.

Watch:

1 hr 14 min ago

Fauci explains why he thinks the US won't return to normal until late 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Friday, September 11.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said the US should expect "a gradual return to some of the aspects of normality" next year but it won't be until late 2021 until things fully get back to normal, he told CNN today.

"The reason I made that projection about 2021 is that I think you said it yourself when you gave the background numbers a few moments ago and showed that right now today in realtime, you know, we're averaging close to 40,000 new infections a day and a thousand deaths. So we are still in the middle of this. And in order to get any semblance of normality, you've got to get that base line number of infections way down," Fauci said.

Fauci hinged a lot of his predictions on a coronavirus vaccine.

"Now, I believe, as I've predicted, that when we get a vaccine and I feel cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this calendar year as we get into early 2021, once that happens, and if it's an effective vaccine to, let's say, the tune of 70-75%, then we're going to start seeing as we get into 2021 and we deploy the vaccine that we're going to get a much better control over the outbreak. But it's not going to be turning a switch off and turning a switch on. It's going to be gradual," he said.

Watch:

2 hr 22 min ago

New Jersey governor calls the rising Covid-19 positivity rates among young people "striking"

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski 

Cases of Covid-19 are climbing among New Jersey residents between the ages of 19 and 24, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday. 

"We continue to be concerned about transmission of the virus among young individuals," Persichilli said.

With a positivity rate of 6%, "this population now has the highest percent positivity in the state," she added.

The 14-18 year old age group comes in at the second highest, with a positivity rate of 4%, Persichilli said. 

"Percent positivity among all other age groups is declining, or remaining flat," Persichilli said. 

The state's most recent overall positivity rate is 2.6%, according to the most recent available data, Murphy said.

More data: The state reported 518 new positive cases Friday, as well as nine additional deaths, four of which were from the last five days

According to the state's latest information, a total of 14,234 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, with an additional 1,789 deaths presumed to have been caused by the virus.   

To note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New Jersey and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

2 hr 51 min ago

There have been more than 6.4 million coronavirus cases in US

From CNN's Haley Brink

According to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally, there have been at least 6,430,860 cases of coronavirus in the US since the pandemic began. At least 192,616 people have died in the US from coronavirus. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

On Friday at 3:45 pm ET, Johns Hopkins has reported 34,760 new cases and 850 deaths. 

3 hr 16 min ago

Louisiana restaurants, churches and gyms to reopen at 75% occupancy

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards Louisiana Governor's office

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state’s phase 3 order allowing restaurants, churches, salons, spas and gyms to reopen at 75% occupancy with social distancing required will go into effect tonight.

Parishes with a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5% or lower for two consecutive weeks can opt-in to reopen bars for on-premises alcohol consumption.

If they do opt-in, bars will be subject to a number of restrictions, and last call will be at 10 p.m., the governor said. People younger than 21 won’t be allowed inside a bar.

Edwards said indoor social gatherings, like weddings or birthday parties, will be limited to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people and social distancing requirements. Outdoor crowd sizes will also be limited to 50% and a maximum of 250 people. 

More details: Sporting events, like college or high school football, will operate at a lesser capacity of 25%, with social distancing required and without alcohol sales, the governor announced. 

4 hr 29 min ago

Even children with mild or no symptoms can spread Covid-19, study shows

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Children with mild or no symptoms can transmit Covid-19, according to contact tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday. 

The facilities said 12 children got Covid-19 in a child care facility and transmitted it to at least 12 people outside the facility, including household members. The data shows children can carry the virus from child care settings to their homes, the researchers write in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers analyzed contact tracing data from 184 people with links to three child care facilities in Salt Lake County from April to July. 

They found at least two children who had no symptoms not only had caught the virus, but passed it to other people, including one mother who was hospitalized. One 8-month-old child spread the virus to both parents.

The researchers say that two of the facility outbreaks began with staff members who had household contacts with the virus.

More details: Overall, children accounted for 13 of the 31 confirmed Covid-19 case linked to the facility, and all of the children had mild or no symptoms.

The researchers say that contact tracing and timely Covid-19 testing for those in child care settings, including asymptomatic people, can help prevent spread of the virus. They recommend the use of face masks, especially for staff working in child care centers with children below the age of 2, who may be too young to wear masks.