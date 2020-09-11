World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 12:13 a.m. ET, September 11, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 41 min ago

More than 28 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide

From CNN’s Samantha Beech in Atlanta

At least 28,054,396 people globally have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

JHU also reported that as of 10.30 p.m. ET on Thursday, 907,980 have died around the world. 

The United States is the worst affected country, with 6,397,132 cases. India, Brazil and Russia follow.

The US also leads the world in terms of the most deaths attributable to the coronavirus, reporting a total of 191,769 fatalities. 

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
RELATED

Tracking coronavirus' global spread

1 hr 43 min ago

AstraZeneca says it could still have vaccine approval by end of this year, even with recent setback

From CNN's Jen Christensen

AstraZeneca should still be on track to have a set of data to submit for approval of a Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year, despite having to pause the trial because of an illness in a volunteer, company CEO Pascal Soriot said Thursday.

“It depends on how fast the regulator will review and give approval,” Soriot told Britain’s Tortoise Media during an online event about the pandemic. “So we could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, maybe out next year. By the end of this year is still feasible.”

The company has been working with Britain’s University of Oxford to develop the vaccine. The trial has shown promising early results, but was paused Tuesday because of an unexplained illness in one of its volunteers.

Regulators will review the data to determine when and if the trial can proceed. Experts said it’s common for vaccine trials to pause for investigators to review results. The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said Thursday that it is a normal procedure that is good clinical practice.

Soriot said the company will be ready to resume manufacturing once the trial starts up again. He said he believes that the late stage trials being conducted by Pfizer and Moderna could also produce results quickly and that those vaccines also have the potential to be released before the end of the year.

1 hr 44 min ago

White House coronavirus task force coordinator urges people to get tested after Labor Day weekend

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

People who may have relaxed social distancing precautions over Labor Day weekend should get tested for Covid-19, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday.

“Our nature is to want to be with others and socialize,” Birx said at a media briefing at the University of South Carolina. “What we're asking people to do is to socialize smart.”

Birx said that much of asymptomatic spread is happening between and within families and in settings like neighborhood parties.

“Just because we know someone, we think that there's no way that they could have Covid, but I want to tell you, you can't tell,” Birx said.

Birx urged those who socialized closely with others over Labor Day weekend, especially without a mask, to get tested.  

2 hr 28 min ago

CDC's ensemble forecast now projects up to 217,000 US Covid-19 deaths by October

From CNN's Ben Tinker

An ensemble forecast published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects there will be 205,000 to 217,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Oct. 3.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC's ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future.

The previous ensemble forecast, published Sept. 3, projected up to 211,000 coronavirus deaths by Sept. 26.

At least 191,769 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.