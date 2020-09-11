CDC forecast projects thousands more Covid-19 deaths in the next 3 weeks

Globally, there have been more than 28 million recorded cases of coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. More than 900,000 people have died. Here’s the latest on the pandemic.

India again reports the most new coronavirus cases anywhere in the world: India reported a new highest daily increase today with 96,551 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the second day in a row India has reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases registered by a single country, according to John Hopkins University data.

Americans need to "hunker down" this fall and winter as Covid-19 pandemic will likely worsen, Fauci says: Coronavirus is not going to ease up and is in fact likely to worsen again in the fall and winter in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday. The warning isn't new: experts -- including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director -- have long warned the months ahead will be challenging. It doesn't help that the US continues to see about 36,000 new cases each day -- which is better than where we were in August, but still too high, according to Fauci.

CDC says Covid-19 death rate is under 1% for everyone but people over 70: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it had changed the way it was reporting death rates for coronavirus, and will now report the infection fatality ratio by age.

According to the updated “best estimate” numbers posted on the agency’s website, 0.003% of children aged 18 and younger who are infected with coronavirus die, while the fatality rate is 0.02% of people aged 20 to 49., 0.5% of people aged 50 to 69, and 5.4% of people 70 and older. It’s all still based on approximations, and as part of the update the CDC also estimates it’s missing most cases of coronavirus in the US -- by a factor of 11.

WHO program to speed access to vaccines needs more money: A World Health Organization program aimed at speeding global access to coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines needs $35 billion, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, launched in April, is a partnership to catalyze the development of vaccines, diagnostics and thereputics, as well as equitable access to such treatments. But the program, which Tedros said is threatened by bilateral vaccine deals and vaccine nationalism, needs more funding.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund will supply Brazilian state with up to 50 million doses of Sputnik-V: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazil's state of Bahia have signed a cooperation agreement to supply up to 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V. The agreement, made through the state's Health Secretariat, will also enable the parties to distribute the vaccine across Brazil in the future, the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Friday.