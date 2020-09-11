Coronavirus long-hauler describes what it's like to have "scary" symptoms for six months

Jenifer Johnston, a 40-year-old Oregon mother who has been battling coronavirus for six months, has been in the hospital multiple times after experiencing symptoms including extremely high blood pressure, trouble standing and loss of memory.

“I can only stand for a few minutes at a time. I turn purple, my hands and legs, and I get lightheaded,” she said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“My heart rate doubles just standing, and I have blurry eyes. I feel like I'm going to faint, in and out, most days … I can't watch TV or read, and my memory's gone,” she added.

Johnston said she tries not to go to the emergency room, “otherwise I’d be there every night,” but last weekend, her symptoms got so bad for days that she had to call a doctor.

“At night, I wake up and I gasp for air pretty often, and my whole left side goes numb, my blood pressure skyrockets to really scary ranges and my heart rate gets to like 180, which is really fast,” she said.

Doctors seem flummoxed by her situation, she said, and are treating her symptom-by-symptom. She’s on heart medication and multiple vitamins to try to help.

