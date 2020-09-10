World
By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:40 p.m. ET, September 10, 2020
21 min ago

Hundreds of University of Alabama students have been issued sanctions for violating Covid-19 rules

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

There have been 639 University of Alabama students issued sanctions for violating Covid-19 regulations as of Sept. 8, according to a statement from the university.

One student organization is pending suspension, and three student organizations also received Covid-19 related sanctions, the statement said.

Of the 639 individual sanctions issued, 33 students have been issued “interim measures, effectively suspending them from campus while their conduct cases proceed through due process,” according to the statement.

“Student suspensions could range in length depending on the severity of the conduct. Any speculation about refunds for these students is premature,” the university added.

The University of Alabama reported 846 new cases of Covid-19 among students between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, for a total of 2,047 reported cases.

1 min ago

Get the flu shot "right now," emergency physician says

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Dr. Leana Wen speaks during CNN's coronavirus town hall on Thursday, September 10.
Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, said Americans should get a flu shot "right now."

"You should get the shot at the beginning of the flu season in September or October," Wen said tonight during CNN's coronavirus town hall. "July, August, may be a little bit early especially for older individuals who may need more protection throughout the entire flu season and February, March, may be a bit late because the flu season has mainly already passed although you should still get it if you haven't gotten it by then."

Wen, who is also the former Baltimore city health commissioner, said "it has never been more important" to get a flu shot as the US face "the potential twin-demics of the flu and Covid-19 at the same time."

"We don't have a vaccine for Covid-19, but we do have for the flu and the flu ends up hospitalizing hundreds of thousands of people every year, tens of thousands die. So, if we can protect ourselves against one of these things we should," she added.

35 min ago

Cousin of teacher who died after contracting Covid-19 says she "kept the family together"

Demetria “Demi” Bannister
Terrance Bannister, the cousin of Demetria “Demi” Bannister, a teacher who died after contracting Covid-19, called his late family member "a soldier" who will be greatly missed.

"Right now, we're all trying to cope with it. I spoke with her father tonight. He just wanted her legacy to continue to go on. Demetria was a soldier. She always was free spirited and kept the family together. She just did a lot for us. We are going to miss her," he told CNN during its global coronavirus town hall tonight.

Some context: Demetria “Demi” Bannister was a third grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina, who died on Monday from complications caused by Covid-19, according to a news release from Richland School District Two, which shared the information about the teacher’s death with permission from her parents, “who wish to remind others about the seriousness of this disease caused by the coronavirus.”

According to the school district, Demetria “Demi” Bannister began her teaching career five years ago and had just started her third year of teaching third grade.

Bannister’s last day at Windsor Elementary School was Aug. 28, the last workday for teachers before starting the school year teaching her students virtually from her home Aug. 31.

46 min ago

Coronavirus vaccine "unlikely" to be available by Election Day, NIH director says

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, reiterated Thursday that it's "very unlikely" a coronavirus vaccine will be made available by Election Day. 

"We sped up this process in a variety of ways, but not to compromise safety," Collins said at CNN's coronavirus town hall.

"In fact, I would say these trials are more rigorous than ever been done for vaccines. Will we be likely to have results before November 3rd? All of us looking at those timetables say that's very unlikely. But much more likely we'll have a readout on one of more of these, maybe in December, possibly in November. But late October seems beyond the likelihood that we could predict."

For context: President Trump told reporters Monday, "We’re going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I’m talking about.”

56 min ago

Don't let "crazy conspiracy theories" about a coronavirus vaccine influence you, NIH chief says

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), wants Americans to wait for the science to determine the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine and not let "crazy conspiracy theories" influence them.

Collins acknowledged that there are a lot of people who "are skeptical and distrustful about where we are right now" but urged Americans to be patient, according to remarks he made tonight during CNN's global coronavirus town hall.

"I would just ask all of those who have already made up their mind to say, hang on a minute, right now we do have the evidence to say about safety and efficacy," he said. "Let's wait until we have some of that and then decide and don't let somebody else tell you what the answer should be and don't depend on those crazy conspiracy theories you can find on social media. Let's look at the facts and each of us can decide does that make sense for me and my family."

1 hr 1 min ago

NIH chief says he is "puzzled and rather disheartened" when people don't wear masks

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), shared his shock and disappointment over the sight of Americans continuing to refuse to wear masks despite how effective they are at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"It just deeply puzzles me, Sanjay," Collins told CNN's Sanjay Gupta during CNN's global coronavirus town hall tonight. "How did we get here? Imagine you were an alien who landed on planet Earth and you saw that our planet was afflicted by an infectious disease and masks were an effective way to prevent the spread. And yet when you went around you saw some people not wearing them and some wearing them and you tried to find out why and it turned it was their political party. And you would scratch your head and think this is not just a planet that has much promise for the future, if something that is so straightforward can somehow get twisted into decision making that really makes no sense."

Collins added that "as a scientist, I'm pretty puzzled and rather disheartened."

1 hr 21 min ago

NFL season opener sees limited fans and calls for social distancing

From CNN's David Close

A CNN crew is at the 2020 NFL season opener in Kansas City, Missouri, today where a limited number of fans are at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Super Bowl LIV champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, face the Houston Texans.

There are signs throughout the stadium highlighting that masks are required.

Ahead of the kickoff, the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," was played. The rendition was performed by Alicia Keys.

Before the song, which is referred to as the Black national anthem, was played, the entire Houston Texans team left the field to their locker room. The TV broadcast showed the Kansas City Chiefs standing arm-and-arm on the field while the song played out.

Andy Scholes/CNN
Andy Scholes/CNN
2 hr 33 min ago

Brazil reports more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

Brazil’s health ministry has reported 40,557 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising the countrywide total to 4,238,446.

The ministry also reported 983 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the country’s death toll to 129,522.

Brazil trails only the United States in the highest number of deaths in the world resulting from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil is ranked third in the world for the highest number of coronavirus infections, behind the US and India.

2 hr 34 min ago

More than 1,300 Arizona State University students have tested positive for Covid-19 since August

From CNN’s Gisela Crespo

A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, September 1, in Tempe, Arizona.
A total of 1,305 students and 25 faculty and staff members at Arizona State University have tested positive for Covid-19 since Aug. 1, the university reported on Wednesday. 

ASU's president Michael Crow had announced Wednesday the university would start releasing cumulative numbers of positive cases among students, faculty, and staff. The university was only sharing the number of current positive cases, meaning they were taking out the positive cases that have been medically cleared out of the total positive.

ASU also reported that a total of 610 students have been medically cleared since Aug. 1. A total of 138 faculty and staff members have been cleared — a number much higher than the total cumulative cases among employees. The university noted in its report this is because they have been keeping track of positive cases among employees since before Aug. 1.

Jay Thorne, the assistant vice president of media relations and strategic communications at ASU, expanded on this Thursday, telling CNN in a statement that "for employees who may have tested positive over the summer, there were – and are – very strict back-to-work protocols and there were positive cases who had not yet been released because the employee hadn’t finished their protocol process."

"Those backdated/backlogged cases cleared as we entered August – but they were not cases that were recorded as positive post-August 1, which is what our reporting covers," Thorne added.