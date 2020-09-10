There have been 639 University of Alabama students issued sanctions for violating Covid-19 regulations as of Sept. 8, according to a statement from the university.

One student organization is pending suspension, and three student organizations also received Covid-19 related sanctions, the statement said.

Of the 639 individual sanctions issued, 33 students have been issued “interim measures, effectively suspending them from campus while their conduct cases proceed through due process,” according to the statement.

“Student suspensions could range in length depending on the severity of the conduct. Any speculation about refunds for these students is premature,” the university added.

The University of Alabama reported 846 new cases of Covid-19 among students between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, for a total of 2,047 reported cases.