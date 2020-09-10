More Americans are foregoing preventive healthcare services amid the coronavirus pandemic compared to last year, a new study by the Health Care Cost Institute has found.
Reviewing health insurance records in 18 states, HCCI examined 184 million claims from 30 million patients in 2019 and 94 million claims from 20 million patients in the first six months of 2020.
“Overall, we found that the pandemic is having a significant dampening effect on the use of certain health care services,” the institute found.
The institute mainly reviewed records on women's preventative health services, select services provided during pregnancy and delivery, childhood immunizations and other preventive medical services including colonoscopies, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests.
By June of this year, many preventive health checks were down compared to 2019 levels:
- The agency reported childhood immunizations were down by about 60% in mid-April of this year compared to 2019.
- Mammograms and Pap smears were down by 80% from April 2019 to April 2020 and by June, they were nearly a quarter lower from 2019.
- Colonoscopies, which were down nearly 90% in April 2020, rebounded by June and were down only about 30% compared to 2019 testing levels.
- Prostate cancer screenings, or PSA tests, were down 22% in April but reached similar levels to 2019 testing by June.
“This analysis is merely a preliminary glimpse at the impact of COVID-19 on health care utilization in 2020 and is not intended to provide definitive answers about the ways in which the pandemic is affecting people's health care,” the group said.