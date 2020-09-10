Fauci says the pause of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial shows that the system works

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

The decision to pause AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial because of a potential adverse event in one volunteer shows the safety monitoring system is working, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

“In many respects, obviously, it’s unfortunate that there was this serious adverse event, but in some respects, it shows that the system works,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News.

When there is a serious adverse event, “this is the kind of thing that you’d like to see,” he said.

“Mechanisms are put into place to stop everything, no more enrollment until you can figure out what’s going on and you can alert other people in the sites. Did they see anything either similar to or identical to this, is this a one-off, is this a fluke, or is this something that’s real and that we have to pay attention to?" Fauci added.

Americans should feel reassured, he said. They can “feel comfort that when there is an adverse event, it becomes very transparent and it becomes investigated and the trial is halted until we can clarify that.”