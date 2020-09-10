Trump tapes are “a punch in the stomach,” says woman who lost father to Covid-19

Kristin Urquiza, whose father died from the coronavirus, says President Trump’s remarks to journalist Bob Woodward on the virus are “simply inexcusable.”

“It is a punch in the stomach for me and every single person who has either contracted the virus or has died from the virus. It is clear that the President lied to the American public. It's undeniable,” Urquiza said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Trump told Woodward that he knew Covid-19 was deadly but “wanted to always play it down” to avoid creating “a panic.”

“My father didn't panic. Instead, he died,” Urquiza said. “That is what happened to tens of thousands of people across the United States, because of his decision, and because of that, I think he needs to resign.”

Urquiza said her dad would’ve been shocked to hear Trump’s comments.

“On his death bed, he told me that he felt betrayed by the President, and this is just the nail in his coffin,” she said.

Watch the interview: