Indoor dining in New York City can resume at the end of the month, governor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s hopeful to have an announcement regarding indoor dining as early as this week.

He made a similar comment last week.

The mayor said there have been a lot of conversations over the last few days with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and are making a lot of progress, but indoor dining has to be done safely.

The final decision on indoor dining will be made by Cuomo who said yesterday that local governments need to have an “enforcement mechanism” in place.

“Obviously we do the enforcement here on the ground and our resources are being stretched in a lot of different directions,” said de Blasio at his news conference Wednesday. “But we’ll have to figure out a way that we feel confident about enforcement so whatever vision we come up with we can make sure it’s carefully handled here in New York City.”

The mayor noted that indoor dining is a “contributing factor” to recent spikes in Europe.

“The really important piece of this is our opportunity to do more with indoor dining is directly related to how well we do on the health picture overall. If we keep fighting back the coronavirus, more and more options open up. If the coronavirus starts to re-surge you’re not going to see a lot of things, including indoor dining," he said.

De Blasio also said he is working to give some clarity to the restaurant industry “so they can have some option to keep going.”

De Blasio announced 220 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.04%.