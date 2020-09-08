More than 37,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported at colleges and universities in all 50 states

Mend Urgent Care workers perform drive-up COVID-19 testing for students and faculty at Woodbury University on August 24 in Burbank, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As college students begin their fall semester, all 50 states have now reported positive cases of Covid-19 at colleges and universities.

This represents more than 37,000 cases of Covid-19 among students and staff at colleges and universities across the country.

These numbers represent cases that CNN has reported so far. There are likely many others, and this total will continue to be updated.

One thing to note: Many schools update their data every few days, or even once a week in some cases, so there can be a lag in data.