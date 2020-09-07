World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 12:00 AM ET, Mon September 7, 2020
13 min ago

Northeastern University dismisses 11 students for violating the school's public health protocols

From CNN's Amir Vera

Northeastern University has dismissed 11 students after they were found violating the school's public health protocols, the school said in a statement.

The students were part of the N.U.in Program, a study abroad experience for first-year students, the university said. The program was modified because of the coronavirus pandemic, and over 800 students are staying in two-person rooms at a Westin Hotel less than one mile from the school's main campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 11 students were found together in a room at the Westin on Wednesday night, the school said. The students and their parents were told Friday they must vacate the hotel within 24 hours and that they are required to undergo Covid-19 testing at Northeastern.

"Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously," said Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern. "Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential ... Testing negative for COVID-19 is not enough."

Read the full story:

Northeastern University dismisses 11 students for violating the school's public health protocols
1 hr 41 min ago

New York state maintains a positive coronavirus infection rate below 1%

From CNN's Sheena Jones

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, in New York. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The state of New York has maintained a positive Covid-19 infection rate below 1% for 30 straight days, a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said. 

The state had a positive infection rate of 0.85% reported Saturday, the release said.

Hospitalizations across the state have dropped to 410, which is the lowest number since March 16, according to the release. 

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said.

The governor added: "Our infection rate has been below 1% for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

1 hr 54 min ago

Kamala Harris hits Trump administration for coronavirus response

From CNN's Ryan Struyk

With a US death toll of more than 188,000, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris attacked the Trump administration for "minimizing the seriousness" of the coronavirus outbreak and failing to do enough for millions of American struggling to make ends meet.

"There is no question that Donald Trump has been an abject failure and incompetent when it comes to addressing the severe job loss that has happened as a result of the pandemic, because he has failed to address the pandemic itself," Harris told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive "State of the Union" interview on Sunday. "We need to talk about how the economy is doing based on how working people are doing. And right now, working people are suffering."

The unemployment rate in the United States stands at 8.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That's down from a high of 14.7% in April, but still far from the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 3.5% in February.

Harris continued to say she would not trust Trump's word alone on the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, but said she "would trust the word of public health experts and scientists," including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Joe Biden and I have a plan," Harris said on vaccine distribution. "Donald Trump does not."

Trump said Friday he believed a coronavirus vaccine could "probably" come sometime in the month of October, though experts agree it is more likely to come later.

Asked whether she believes states should mandate a vaccine for public school students along with other vaccinations, Harris said she would listen to public health experts.

Harris also declined to back a mask mandate on a federal level, instead calling for a "national standard." "This is not about punishment. It's not about big brother," Harris said.

"We have a President of the United States who made this a partisan issue," she continued. "The virus could care less who you voted for in the last election or who you plan to vote for in the next election. We need leadership that appreciates that, on certain issues, they should not be partisan. Wearing a mask certainly shouldn't be one of them."

Read the full story:

Kamala Harris: 'We do have two systems of justice in America'
1 hr 41 min ago

UK records its highest Covid-19 daily case number since May

From CNN's Sarah Dean

Members of the public get tested for Covid-19 at a coronavirus mobile testing center in West Dunbartonshire on September 3, in Dumbarton, Scotland.
Members of the public get tested for Covid-19 at a coronavirus mobile testing center in West Dunbartonshire on September 3, in Dumbarton, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has recorded 2,988 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period -- the highest daily number since May, according to government figures published on Sunday.

The UK’s total number of recorded cases now stands at 347,152. 

In addition, two Covid-19 patients have died, bringing the UK government's official death toll to 41,551.

In response to the new figures, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Cases rising across the UK - 2988 being reported today compared to 1813 yesterday. This reminds us again of the need to be very vigilant and comply with all the facts."

Comparisons should be made with caution because the number of tests being processed has increased since May.