Trump: We could have a vaccine "before a very special date"

President Trump said there could be a coronavirus vaccine "before a very special date."

While Trump did not specially mention which date, he has previously suggested that a vaccine for coronavirus could be ready before Election Day.

"President Trump is getting this vaccine in record time. By the way, if this were the Obama administration, you wouldn't have that vaccine for three years, and you probably wouldn't have it at all," Trump said today at a news conference.

"So, we're going to have a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I'm talking about," he added.

Facts First: It's possible that a vaccine could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration at some point in November, but there is obviously no firm timeline or guarantee that one will be. And even when one is approved, it will likely still be many months before it's widely available across the US.

