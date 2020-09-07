Likelihood US will have Covid-19 vaccine available this year is "extremely low," former FDA head says

A person receives an injection while taking part in a vaccine trial at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

It's unlikely the United States will have a Covid-19 vaccine available for widespread use this year, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

"The likelihood that we're going to have a vaccine for widespread use in 2020 is extremely low. I think we need to think of that as largely a 2021 event, and if we do have a vaccine available in 2020, it's likely to be used in a much more targeted fashion – almost in a therapeutic sense, to protect very high-risk populations," Gottlieb told CBS anchor John Dickerson.

"In terms of thinking about the vaccine, at least as far as this year is concerned – in 2020, the fall and the winter – I think that if there is a vaccine made available, it's likely to be a very staged introduction of the vaccine under an emergency use authorization, where there's going to be a lot of data collection around the use of that vaccine," Gottlieb said.

"And it's just going to be very select groups of people who are either at very high risk of contracting the coronavirus because of what they do. For example, health care workers, or very high risk of a bad outcome – think of people for example in a nursing home," Gottlieb said. "So you can almost think of the vaccine being used in a therapeutic sense to try to protect very high-risk populations, and not in a way we traditionally think about a vaccine in terms of trying to provide broad-based immunity in a population and really quell an epidemic."