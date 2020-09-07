Trump: Democrats don't want a stimulus deal because it'll help me in the election

President Donald Trump speaks from the North Portico of the White House on Monday. Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump said congressional Democrats don't want to make a stimulus deal because such a deal would be beneficial to him in the November election.

"They think it's good for politics if they don't make a deal," Trump said at an ongoing Labor Day news conference

"They don't want to make a deal because they know that's good for the economy. And if they make deal that's good for the economy — and therefore, it's good for me for the election in November, Nov. 3 — and therefore, they're not going to make a deal," he added.

About the stimulus stall: Lawmakers don't appear any closer to striking a deal on additional coronavirus stimulus. Democrats are pushing for a wide-ranging, multi-trillion dollar proposal with funding for schools, rental assistance, health providers and small businesses.

Senate GOP leadership, meanwhile, has been working for weeks behind the scenes toward building internal consensus on a scaled-back, or "skinny" proposal that would include funds for education, small business, a scaled-back enhanced federal unemployment benefit and liability protections.