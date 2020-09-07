More than 189,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
There are at least 6,292,206 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 189,095 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
So far on Monday, Johns Hopkins has recorded 15,841 new cases and 154 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Trump tries and fails to get reporter to remove mask at news conference
In his Monday afternoon news conference, President Trump got into an exchange with Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason after Mason would not remove his face mask at the request of the President.
The President stopped Mason as he began to ask the first question, saying "you're going to have to take that off, please." He gestured to the space between the reporter and the podium, inquiring, "you're...how many feet are you away?"
Mason replied that he would just speak louder to counter the effects of the mask.
Trump was not satisfied with this response, telling the reporter his voice was "very muffled" with the face covering, "so if you would take it off, it would be a lot easier."
Mason raised his voice and repeated his offer to speak louder, asking "is that better?"
The President sighed saying, "it's better. Yeah, it's better."
Later in the news conference, Trump remarked that one reporter who did remove his mask sounded "so clear. As opposed to everybody else, where they refuse."
This is not the first time that the President has requested a reporter take off his or her mask so that he could hear a question more clearly, but his disappointment with Mason's response was notable.
Trump: We could have a vaccine "before a very special date"
President Trump said there could be a coronavirus vaccine "before a very special date."
"President Trump is getting this vaccine in record time. By the way, if this were the Obama administration, you wouldn't have that vaccine for three years, and you probably wouldn't have it at all," Trump said today at a news conference.
"So, we're going to have a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I'm talking about," he added.
Facts First:It's possible that a vaccine could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration at some point in November, but there is obviously no firm timeline or guarantee that one will be. And even when one is approved, it will likely still be many months before it's widely available across the US.
Trump: Democrats don't want a stimulus deal because it'll help me in the election
President Trump said congressional Democrats don't want to make a stimulus deal because such a deal would be beneficial to him in the November election.
"They think it's good for politics if they don't make a deal," Trump said at an ongoing Labor Day news conference
"They don't want to make a deal because they know that's good for the economy. And if they make deal that's good for the economy — and therefore, it's good for me for the election in November, Nov. 3 — and therefore, they're not going to make a deal," he added.
About the stimulus stall: Lawmakers don't appear any closer to striking a deal on additional coronavirus stimulus. Democrats are pushing for a wide-ranging, multi-trillion dollar proposal with funding for schools, rental assistance, health providers and small businesses.
Senate GOP leadership, meanwhile, has been working for weeks behind the scenes toward building internal consensus on a scaled-back, or "skinny" proposal that would include funds for education, small business, a scaled-back enhanced federal unemployment benefit and liability protections.
Florida reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
Florida health officials reported 1,838 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily tally of cases in nearly three months.
The last time the state reported a low caseload was on June 15 when it recorded 1,758 coronavirus cases, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
In spite of the holiday weekend, today’s new count reflects a downward trend of new coronavirus cases and does not deviate that much from the number of new cases reported on previous Mondays. Last Monday, on Aug. 31, Florida reported 1,885 new cases.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the state is at least 648,269, and today’s death toll of 22 fatalities brings the state total to 11,871 among Florida residents.
2020 French Open tennis tournament to be played with fans
Despite the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in France, the French Tennis Federation announced Monday the 2020 French Open will be open to fans when play begins later this month. The Grand Slam event was originally scheduled for May but was postponed by the pandemic.
Tournament officials say Roland-Garros, where the tournament is played, will be divided into three zones, with a maximum of 5,000 fans in each of two zones and a maximum of 1,500 in the third.
Seats in the stands will be allocated under strict tournament protocols, with a maximum of four spectators sitting in adjacent seats indoors. Spectators over the age of 11 will be required to wear face coverings. Qualifying rounds will be played behind closed doors between Sept. 21 and 25.
According to tournament director Guy Forget, all players will be tested upon arrival in Paris. They will be approved to play if they test negative when arriving and again 72 hours later. Players will also be tested every five days as long as they remain in contention and must stay in one of two hotels arranged by tournament organizers.
What the numbers look like: French officials have confirmed more than 367,000 cases and more than 30,000 deaths from Covid-19, the seventh-highest number of fatalities caused by coronavirus worldwide according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Denmark will restrict public gatherings after spike in Covid-19 cases
Public gatherings in Denmark's capital and 17 other municipalities will be capped at 50 people, down from 100, after a rise in coronavirus cases.
The Danish health ministry called the rise in cases in Copenhagen and surrounding areas "worrying" and said the measures will initially be in place until Sept. 22.
To this date, Denmark has recorded 18,540 Covid-19 cases and 628 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
President Trump said he'll hold a "Labor Day News Conference" at 1 p.m. ET today.
In a tweet announcing the event, Trump said the "jobs numbers, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT."
World needs to "celebrate the successes where we can" for Covid-19, WHO says
The world needs to “celebrate the successes where we can” when it comes to Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist, said during a Friday news briefing.
“We're not out of the woods. We do have a long way to go. The virus has plenty of room to move, but we have tools in place that really work," Van Kerkhove said.
“We need to highlight and support each other in sharing the stories of what has worked,” Van Kerhove added.
She added that while many people may be "tired" of the pandemic, "we will get throught this."
“I think many people — individuals, governments — everyone is tired. And seeing resurgence in many places can be very difficult to handle — mentally, physically — but we will get through this," she said.