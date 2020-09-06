India reported 90,632 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday -- the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic hit the country.
The country’s total number of recorded cases now stands at 4,113,811, including 70,626 deaths, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India is on track to become the country with the second highest number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Brazil's Health Ministry reported 4,123,000 total cases, just 9,189 more than India.
According to Health Ministry data, India currently has 862,320 active cases of coronavirus while 3,180,865 patients have recovered after undergoing medical supervision.
In India, not all patients require a test to be considered recovered. Patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions, and a test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. However, severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test.
India has tested 48,831,145 samples for coronavirus until Saturday, the ministry says.