UK records its highest Covid-19 daily case number since May
From CNN's Sarah Dean
The United Kingdom has recorded 2,988 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period — the highest daily number since May, according to government figures published on Sunday.
The UK’s total recorded case number now stands at 347,152.
In addition, two people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the UK government's official death toll to 41,551 on Sunday.
In response to the new figures, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Cases rising across the UK - 2988 being reported today compared to 1813 yesterday. This reminds us again of the need to be very vigilant and comply with all the facts."
Comparisons should be made with caution because the number of tests being processed has increased since May.
3 hr 55 min ago
Kamala Harris says Biden's federal mask mandate "would be a standard"
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
When asked to clarify her running mate Joe Biden’s stance on a federal mask mandate— Sen. Kamala Harrisconfirmed that it would just be a standard, appearing to walk back a legally enforceable action versus a strong suggestion.
“It would be a standard,” Harris said on CNN. “This is not about in terms of the priorities of Joe Biden and myself, this is not about punishment. It's not about big brother. It is simply about saying what a leader says in times of crisis. You look at world war II, you look at the great depression where leaders said, we each have to sacrifice for the sake of the nation and the collective. And that's what this is about.”
The California Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate did not clarify how that standard would be enforceable, instead she faulted the President for playing politics on the issue making it difficult to bring everyone else along.
Watch:
2 hr 21 min ago
France now has 28 Covid-19 "red zones"
From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau in London
Seven more areas in France have been added to the Covid-19 "active circulation zone," or "red zone," according to a decree published on Sunday, bringing the total number to 28.
In red zones, the authorities have the power to apply measures such as making masks compulsory outdoors and closing bars and restaurants.
France is made up of 94 administrative divisions called "departments" and now 28 of these are "red zones."
The Nord, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime, Côte-d'Or (four ‘departments’ home to the urban areas of Lille, Rouen, Le Havre, Strasbourg and Dijon), the two "departments" of Corsica (South Corsica and Haute-Corse) and the island of Reunion have been added to the list.
4 hr 4 min ago
Kamala Harris said she won't take Trump's word on a Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
Kamala Harris would not say whether she would take a vaccine for Covid-19 that is approved and distributed before the election, saying she does not trust President Trump, and that it would have to come from a credible source of information, according to an interview she did with CNN.
Harris spoke inside Founder’s Library at Howard University, her alma mater, in Washington, DC with CNN's Dana Bash.
“Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us,” the Democratic vice presidential candidate said. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I will not take his word for it. He wants us to inject bleach. No, I will not take his word.”
Harris did not project confidence that public health experts and scientists would get the last word about a vaccine.
“[I]f past is prologue that they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined because he's looking at election coming up in less than 60 days. And he's grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he has been a leader on this issue when it's not," she said.
4 hr 12 min ago
Kamala Harris criticizes the Trump administration over its coronavirus response
From CNN's Ryan Struyk
As the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic approaches 200,000, Harris attacked the Trump administration for “minimizing the seriousness” of the coronavirus outbreak and failing to do enough for millions of American struggling to make ends meet.
“There is no question that Donald Trump has been an abject failure and incompetent when it comes to addressing the severe job loss that has happened as a result of the pandemic, because he has failed to address the pandemic itself,” Harris told CNN. “We need to talk about how the economy is doing based on how working people are doing. And right now, working people are suffering.”
The unemployment rate in the United States stands at 8.4%, according to new Labor Department data released on Friday. That’s down from a high of 14.7% in April, but still far from the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 3.5% in February.
Harris continued to say she would not trust Trump’s word alone on the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, but said she "would trust the word of public health experts and scientists," including Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Joe Biden and I have a plan,” Harris said on vaccine distribution. “Donald Trump does not.”
Some context: Trump said on Friday he believed a coronavirus vaccine could “probably” come sometime in the month of October, though experts agree it is more likely to come in November or December.
A new University of Washington coronavirus model, routinely cited by the White House in the early days of the pandemic, is now projecting more than 400,000 dead by the end of the year.
Asked whether she believes states should mandate a coronavirus vaccine for public school students along with other vaccinations, Harris said she would listen to public health experts.
Harris also declined to back a mask mandate on a federal level, instead vowing a “national standard.”
“This is not about punishment. It's not about big brother," she said. “We have a president of the United States who made this a partisan issue."
Harris added: “The virus could care less who you voted for in the last election or who you plan to vote for in the next election. We need leadership that appreciates that, on certain issues, they should not be partisan. Wearing a mask certainly shouldn't be one of them.”
4 hr 40 min ago
SOON: Kamala Harris discusses Covid-19 and the search for a vaccine on CNN
Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be discussing the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."
Watch the interview at 9 a.m. ET.
5 hr 20 min ago
Trump's coronavirus delusions risk corrupting the search for a vaccine
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Anxieties over the process that could lead to the approval of a coronavirus vaccine are escalating as President Donald Trump, desperate to stamp an end date on the deadly pandemic nightmare, ratchets up pressure on top regulatory officials to deliver him a medical and political panacea ahead of the November election.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris registered her concerns during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" airing Sunday, saying she would cast a skeptical eye on a vaccine made available in the less than nine weeks to go before Election Day -- a goal scientists have roundly said would be next-to-impossible to meet.
Harris also suggested that public health officials were likely to face pushback, potentially at the expense of their jobs, from the White House if they expressed reservations over a would-be vaccine or the standard for greenlighting it.
"If past is prologue, they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined," Harris said. "Because he's looking at an election coming up, in less than 60 days, and he's grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he has been a leader on this issue, when he is not."
The widespread distribution of a dodgy vaccine, with a shove from a President whose reelection campaign has been laid low by the pandemic and its crushing effect on the economy, would heap calamity on top of catastrophe. But it has emerged as a very real concern -- enough so that, according to the Wall Street Journal, at least three of the companies working to develop a coronavirus vaccine are now drafting a pledge to assure the public they would not seek approval for their vaccines before they are proven safe and effective.
The Labor Day gatherings health experts warned against during the coronavirus pandemic are popping up all over the US
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Labor Day weekend celebrations are in full swing -- and many include the large crowds health experts feared.
Covid-19 doesn't have to stop Labor Day celebrations, health experts said this week. But with more than 6.2 million Americans infected with the virus and 188,538 killed by it, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the festivities should look a lot different this year. To avoid outbreaks, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said people should continue to distance, wear masks and avoid groups as they enjoy the weekend.
"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Fauci said, referring to the outbreaks that followed Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall."
Still, many gathered in large groups Saturday. Throngs of people are expected at Tybee Island beaches in Georgia over the weekend, CNN affiliate WTOC reported. And images from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, show umbrellas lined up side by side down the beach.
In Pennsylvania, the amusement park Kennywood is expected to have its busiest weekend of the season, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.
And in Atlanta, many weekend Labor Day parties are on the schedule including "The Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in the City" hosted by rapper Gucci Mane and a "Sunday Funday" rooftop party advertised with an image of people standing close together, some without masks.