New Jersey borough pulls all lifeguards for the season after staff member contracts Covid-19

An aerial view of Mantoloking, New Jersey, in 2019. Thomas P. Costello/Asbury Park Press/USA Today Network

The borough of Mantoloking, New Jersey, has pulled all lifeguards for the remainder of its beach season after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The borough has warned beachgoers who may have come in contact with the lifeguard to get tested.

In a message on its official website, Mantoloking said the lifeguard worked on the stand on Aug. 22 and 23. As a precaution, it suspended lifeguards on its beaches on Aug. 27, but the beaches remain open for patrons to swim at their own risk.

Beach badges will remain available for sale, the website said. Social distancing is required and cleaning staff will continue to patrol the beaches through Labor Day.