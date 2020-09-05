World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 12:10 a.m. ET, September 5, 2020
3 min ago

US states should be ready to distribute a vaccine by November "just in case," says Surgeon General

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccination as part of a vaccine study at Research Centers of America on August 7 in Hollywood, Florida. 
A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccination as part of a vaccine study at Research Centers of America on August 7 in Hollywood, Florida.  Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US states should be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1 “just in case” one is ready, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in an ABC News interview Friday.

“We've always said that we are hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or beginning of next year,” Adams said. “That said, it's not just about having a vaccine that is safe and effective -- it's about being ready to distribute it.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November. 

Adams said the guidance is “just in case” a vaccine is approved by that time -- reiterating comments by public health officials that such an event is possible but not probable.

He added that data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials has been positive, and independent safety boards ensure the vaccine only moves forward if "there is good evidence" of its efficacy.

“The most telling thing I can say to people is that when there is a Covid vaccine available, I and my family will be in line to get it,” Adams said. “I think it will be safe, I think it will be effective and I think it will help us end this outbreak.”

20 min ago

Brazil reports more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases

From Fernanda Wenzel

A city health agent holds a positive Covid-19 rapid test on September 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A city health agent holds a positive Covid-19 rapid test on September 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Brazil’s health ministry reported 51,194 new Covid-19 cases and an additional 907 virus-related deaths on Friday, taking the country’s total number of cases to 4,092,832.

The country's death toll from the virus is now 125,521.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

21 min ago

Masks would help prevent a surge in coronavirus deaths by the New Year, Fauci says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Friday, September 4.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Friday, September 4. CNN

Correct use of masks would help the country prevent the “scary” number of predicted Covid-19 deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN today.

A model often cited by top health officials now predicts more than 410,000 people will die of coronavirus in the US by January 1 – which would mean another 224,000 Americans lost in just the next four months.

Fauci said people should keep in mind that models depend on the assumptions that go into them, but such a high number of deaths is possible.

“We don’t want to get to that number by any stretch of the imagination,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. “So what are we going to do to prevent us from getting that number?”

Fauci stressed that “one of the things we can do is a more uniform utilization of masks.”