Brian Schwartz had little landscaping experience prior to his new venture. Courtesy Brian Schwartz

When Brian Schwartz was laid off from his job in mid-June, he was shocked.

The 39-year-old worked hard as a New York City digital advertising executive -- so hard his wife would often pull him away from his computer.

But the ramifications of the pandemic took a toll on the economy -- and millions of Americans remain jobless.

Although his life was upended, Schwartz realized that senior citizens and veterans in his community were fighting greater battles against Covid-19. And he wanted to help.

Schwartz decided lawn mowing was a socially distanced service he could provide -- at no cost -- to those over the age of 65. And so, his free service "I Want To Mow Your Lawn" was born.

"I just love grandparents." Schwartz said. "I can only imagine the stress they're all going through. I realized a lot of them (senior citizens) are on fixed incomes, so I figured there's a creative way to help them out. Not just physically, but also mentally."

He got his first customer at the end of June. Since then, Schwartz, who had little landscaping experience prior to his new venture, has provided for more than a dozen seniors.

